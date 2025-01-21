F1 penalty points: 5 biggest delinquents on the 2025 grid

The F1 penalty points system has been put in place to keep driving standards above a certain level. These were first introduced in 2014 after the driving standards took a tumble in the early 2010s. New and inexperienced drivers tended to get involved in far too many collisions, and that highlighted the way the sport was being officiated.

The 2012 F1 Belgian GP saw Romain Grosjean get banned for the first lap incident. The Penalty Points system assigns points to drivers based on the severity of their misdemeanors. Said misdemeanors could be dangerous driving, causing a collision, etc.

These points stay with the driver for 12 months, after which they expire. Any driver that ends up accumulating 12 F1 penalty points faces a race ban. Last season, Kevin Magnussen became the first driver to accumulate 12 points in a 12-month period and was hence banned as a consequence.

Trending

As the 2025 F1 grid gets ready with plenty of fresh faces, who are the top 5 delinquents? Let's take a look.

F1 Penalty Points: Who is close to a ban?

#5. Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon during Formula 1 testing at Yas Marina Circuit- Source: Getty

Penalty Points: 3

Ocon has gotten three F1 penalty points in the last 12 months.

Two points: Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly at the Monaco GP (expires on May 27, 2025)

One point: Unsafe release during the Miami GP (expires on May 4, 2025)

#4. Nico Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg during Formula 1 testing at Yas Marina Circuit - Source: Getty

Penalty Points: 4

Hulkenberg has four F1 penalty points.

Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix (expires on September 1, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2024 Austrian GP Sprint (expires on June 29, 2025)

#3. Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit - Source: Getty

Penalty Points: 4

Stroll has accumulated four F1 penalty points in the past 12 months.

Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 2, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese GP (expires on April 21, 2025)

#2. Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points: 8

Alonso has collected eight F1 penalty points, including two for his divebomb on Zhou Guanyu at the 2024 Austrian GP, which also resulted in a 10-second penalty.

Two points: Causing a collision with Zhou Guanyu at the F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)

Three points: Pushing Carlos Sainz off the track at the F1 Chinese GP Sprint (expires on April 20, 2025)

Three points: "Potentially dangerous driving" against George Russell at the Australian GP (expires on March 24, 2025)

#1. Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 8

Verstappen has eight penalty points now with the driver accruing two more for his collision with Oscar Piastri.

One point: Driving unnecessarily in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 2, 2025)

Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 28, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Norris at the 2024 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 12, 2025)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback