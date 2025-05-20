F1 penalty points: 5 biggest delinquents before the 2025 Monaco GP

The F1 penalty points system has been an efficient and useful addition to the sport. Before it was first introduced in 2014, there was a lack of clarity in terms of what the penalties were going to be. To add to this, there was no tracker or system to keep the repeated offenders in check.
Once this was introduced, we had a system where every driver transgression meant penalty points were handed out. The number of points depended on the severity of the transgression. These points stay with the driver for a period of 12 months before they expire.
If a driver ends up accruing 12 F1 penalty points over a 12-month period, he gets banned for a race. This was precisely what happened to Kevin Magnussen last season as he became the first driver to get banned from a race for hitting the penalty points threshold.
On the current grid, it might come as a surprise, but there are prominent drivers that are very close to getting banned from a race. With that being said, as we head to the F1 Monaco GP, who are the top 5 delinquents on the grid? Let's take a look.
F1 Penalty Points: Who is close to a ban?
#5. Oscar Piastri
Penalty Points: 4
McLaren's Oscar Piastri picked up two F1 penalty points at the Abu Dhabi GP in 2024 for contact with Franco Colapinto, taking his total to four.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025)
#4. Jack Doohan
Penalty Points: 4
Jack Doohan was on the naughty step a number of times during the Chinese GP. The driver accrued four F1 penalty points during the race weekend.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto at the Chinese GP Sprint (expires on March 22, 2026)
- Two points: Pushing a driver off the track at the Chinese GP (expires on March 23, 2026)
#3. Nico Hulkenberg
Penalty Points: 4
Hulkenberg has four F1 penalty points.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix (expires on September 1, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2024 Austrian GP Sprint (expires on June 29, 2025)
#2. Liam Lawson
Penalty Points: 5
Lawson has five penalty points, with the latest coming at the F1 Bahrain GP and Miami GP.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
- One point: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
- One point: Causing a collision in the Miami GP (expires on May 3, 2026)
#1. Max Verstappen
Penalty Points: 8
Max Verstappen has eight F1 penalty points now, with the reigning world champion accruing two more for his collision with Oscar Piastri at last season's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
- One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP Qualifying (expires on December 1, 2025)
- One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 1, 2025)
- Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 27, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Norris at the 2024 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)