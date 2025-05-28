F1 penalty points: 5 biggest delinquents before the 2025 Spanish GP

The F1 penalty points system is in place to help keep the driving standards in Formula One under check. The early 2010s demanded a more structured approach to driver penalties, where questions were being asked about whether there was a better method that needed to be put in place because of an increased number of incidents between drivers.

Ad

As a result, a structured approach was put together by the FIA, as a part of which the drivers were given penalty points on the basis of their on-track transgressions. These penalty points would continue to be with the driver for a period of 12 months.

Drivers also had to be careful that they did not exceed the number of penalty points to their name by more than 12 points. If they accrue more than 12 F1 penalty points, the driver is banned from a race. Only one driver has faced a race ban until now for crossing this 12-point threshold. However, it would come as a surprise that the reigning champion is the closest to that threshold on the current grid.

Ad

Trending

With that being said, as we head to the F1 Spanish GP, who are the drivers that are the biggest delinquents in terms of penalty points? Let's take a look.

F1 Penalty Points: Who is close to a ban?

#5. Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 4

McLaren's Oscar Piastri picked up two F1 penalty points at the Abu Dhabi GP in 2024 for contact with Franco Colapinto, taking his total to four.

Ad

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025)

#4. Jack Doohan

Penalty Points: 4

Jack Doohan was on the naughty step a number of times during the Chinese GP. The driver accrued four F1 penalty points during the second race weekend of the season.

Two points: Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto at the Chinese GP Sprint (expires on March 22, 2026)

Two points: Pushing a driver off the track at the Chinese GP (expires on March 23, 2026)

Ad

#3. Nico Hulkenberg

Penalty Points: 4

Hulkenberg has four F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix (expires on September 1, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2024 Austrian GP Sprint (expires on June 29, 2025)

#2. Liam Lawson

Penalty Points: 6

Lawson has six penalty points, with the latest coming at the F1 Bahrain GP and Miami GP.

Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

One point: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

One point: Causing a collision in the Miami GP (expires on May 3, 2026)

Ad

#1. Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 8

Max Verstappen has eight F1 penalty points now, with the reigning world champion accruing two more for his collision with Oscar Piastri at last season's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP Qualifying (expires on December 1, 2025)

One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 1, 2025)

Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 27, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Norris at the 2024 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More