F1 Penalty points: Drivers' penalty points after the Italian GP

The F1 penalty points system has probably never been in the news as much as it is right now with Kevin Magnussen being banned for a race. The Haas driver reached a total of 12 points, and once that happens, drivers get banned.

It's astounding that even though the F1 penalty points system has been in place since 2014, it's only in 2024 that there has been a ban on a driver. The system was introduced primarily for this reason, as it was an effort to keep the driving standards within a threshold. Magnussen's driving standards have been in question all season, and finally, he has had to pay for it.

On that note, where does each driver stand when it comes to the F1 penalty points? Let's take a look.

F1 Penalty points after the Italian GP

#1 Lewis Hamilton

Penalty Points: 0

Hamilton has a clean slate in the last 12 months.

#2 George Russell

Penalty Points: 2

Russell has two penalty points, which he picked up at Las Vegas in 2023.

Two points: For causing a collision with Max Verstappen at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix (expires on November 19, 2024)

#3 Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 4

Verstappen has four penalty points, with the latest coming at the Austrian GP for his collision with Lando Norris.

Two points: Causing a collision with Norris at the 2024 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)

Two points: Forcing Charles Leclerc off track during the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix (expires on November 19, 2024)

#4 Sergio Perez

Penalty Points: 8

Sergio Perez has accumulated eight penalty points.

Two points: Overtaking Fernando Alonso under safety car conditions (expires on September 24, 2024)

Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen (expires on September 24, 2024)

One point: Causing a collision with Alex Albon in the 2023 F1 Singapore GP (expires on September 17, 2024)

Two points: Causing a collision with Lando Norris at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on November 26, 2024)

One point: Unsafe release in the pit lane during the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (expires on March 9, 2025)

#5 Charles Leclerc

Penalty Points: 0

Leclerc has maintained a clean slate over the last 12 months.

#6 Carlos Sainz

Penalty Points: 1

Sainz has one penalty point for the contact he made while racing Oscar Piastri.

One point: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 F1 Miami GP (expires on May 5, 2025)

#7 Lando Norris

Penalty Points: 0

Norris, too, has kept a clean slate over the last 12 months.

#8 Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 0

Piastri had a collision with Esteban Ocon in Austin last season but escaped a penalty and has a clean slate.

#9 Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points: 8

Fernando Alonso has eight F1 penalty points. He received two for his divebomb on Guanyu Zhou at the Austrian GP, costing him a 10-second penalty.

Two points: Causing a collision with Zhou Guanyu at the F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)

Three points: Pushing Carlos Sainz off the track at the F1 Chinese GP Sprint (expires on April 20, 2025)

Three points: Potentially dangerous driving against George Russell at the Australian GP (expires on March 24, 2025)

#10 Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 5

Stroll has accumulated five F1 penalty points in the past 12 months, with two of them coming for causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo in China.

Two points: Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese GP (expires on April 21, 2025)

Three points: These were issued for overtaking under yellow flag conditions at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix (expires on November 17, 2024)

#11 Esteban Ocon

Penalty Points: 3

Ocon got three F1 penalty points for his collision with his teammate Pierre Gasly.

Two points: Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly at the Monaco GP (expires on May 27, 2025)

One point: Unsafe release during the Miami GP (expires on May 4, 2025)

#12 Pierre Gasly

Penalty Points: 0

Gasly doesn't have any penalty points.

#13 Daniel Ricciardo

Penalty Points: 2

Ricciardo has two F1 penalty points.

Two points: Overtaking under a safety car during the 2024 Chinese GP (expires on April 21, 2025)

One point: Forcing Nico Hulkenberg off track at the 2024 Italian GP (Expires on September 1, 2025.

#14 Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 0

Tsunoda has a clean slate after the race in Monza.

#15 Franco Colapinto

Penalty Points: 0

Colapinto kept his nose clean as he began life as an F1 driver.

#16 Alex Albon

Penalty Points: 0

Albon doesn't have any F1 penalty points at the moment.

#17 Kevin Magnussen

Penalty Points: 12

Magnussen has 12 F1 penalty points and has been banned for a race.

Two points: Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly during the 2024 Italian GP (Expires on September 1, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Logan Sargeant during the 2024 Miami Grand Prix (expires on May 5, 2025)

Three points: Leaving the track and gaining an advantage on multiple occasions during the 2024 Miami Grand Prix Sprint as additional ‘aggravating circumstances’, following multiple time penalties (expires May 4, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda during the 2024 F1 Chinese GP (expires on April 21, 2025)

Three points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon during the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (expires on March 9, 2025)

#18 Nico Hulkenberg

Penalty Points: 4

Hulkenberg has 4 F1 penalty points.

Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix (expires on September 1, 2025)

Two points: Pushing a driver off track (expires on June 29, 2025)

#19 Valtteri Bottas

Penalty Points: 2

Valtteri Bottas has two F1 penalty points.

Two points: Causing a collision with Lance Stroll during the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix (expires on October 29, 2024)

#20 Guanyu Zhou

Penalty Points: 0

Zhou has a clean slate ahead of the race in Spa.

