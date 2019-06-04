F1 Predictions: 5 Things likely to happen at the Canadian Grand Prix

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 3 // 04 Jun 2019, 13:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Canadian F1 Grand Prix of 2019 will see Ferrari take a win, Gasly score a blistering lap and Nico back among the points

With yet another incredible win added to his tally at Monaco, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes arrive at Canada along with the rest of the F1 circus. But can anyone else apart from the Silver Arrows clinch the contest?

While the answer to that one rests in the lap of the future, what doesn't are the numbers, an overwhelming majority of which point to Mercedes' great form at Montreal.

The Silver Arrows starting 2015 have gone on to win the Canadian Grand Prix for a record 3 occasions with Ferrari winning only one contest, in 2018.

Round seven of the current season brings us to Gilles Villeneuve-land, a venue where Lewis Hamilton has raised the Mercedes flag to new heights with the possible exception of the 2018 Canadian Grand Prix.

It was none other than Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel who would win the 70-lap contest. While Hamilton would miss out on a podium, Ferrari ruled. But can they this year?

Let us look at the 5 possible outcomes at the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix in Sportskeeda's predictions for the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix:

#5. Nico Hulkenberg returns to scoring points, finally

F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Hulkenberg looks pensive, but it would all change at Canada

Nico Hulkenberg last scored a point this year at Australia. Remember, it was the season-opening race.

Since then, in the next 5 races, Nico Hulkenberg has managed no more than a seventeenth, DNF, fourteenth, thirteenth, and another thirteenth, at Bahrain, China, Baku, Spain, and Monaco, respectively.

Advertisement

Time to return to some points again, Nico? Well, the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix shall see the German driver, someone who's greatest F1 feat is a single pole position, return to scoring some useful points for the Cyril Abiteboul-led team.

In so doing, the Emmerich am Rhein-born driver shall end the draught. The reason to believe this is pretty simple. In the past occasions, the Renault driver has collected pretty solid points at Montreal. For instance, in 2018 Hulkenberg would score a P7 at Canada. This would be an improvement over his P8 at the same track a year earlier.

So get going Nico! Time to deliver again.

1 / 5 NEXT