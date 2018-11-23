F1 Watch: Micheal Schumacher's family releases Video Interview Shot Before 2013 Skiing Accident

Shahid Salman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 95 // 23 Nov 2018, 12:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Michael Schumacher

Micheal Schumacher's family has released an unseen footage of a very Interesting interview of the 49-year-old German Formula One superstar shot merely two months before his near-fatal Skiing accident in the French Alps. The video was released earlier this week by the Schumacher family as the German continues to recover.

Schumacher’s family has remained private about his life since the skiing accident in December 2013. The German is still battling to overcome life-threatening injuries and is currently treated at a mansion owned by his wife Corinna Schumacher at Andratx, Spain.

Exclusive:

Schumacher’s family releases the last interview of Michael.

October 2013#KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/t9lueHbKMr — Michael Schumacher (@4everMSC) November 21, 2018

In the video interview posted by his family, the F1 legend explained the secret behind his stunning records was the new ways he found to improve.

"Records is one thing, doubts, I think it is very important to not be overconfident - to be skeptical, to look for improvements,"

"Yeah, I always felt I am not good enough, I have to work, and that was one part of the recipe that made me what I became.

"Twenty-one years no championship with Ferrari, four years myself failing, then finally, in a great race, to achieve it, win the world championship."

"The most respected guy in all those years was definitely Mika Hakkinen," the seven-time world champion said.

"Great fights, but a stable private relationship."

Micheal Schumacher's son Mick won the European F3 championship title recently and he will follow in his father's footsteps to represent Team Germany along with Sebastian Vettel at the Race of Champions 2019.

Michael Schumacher and Vettel have won the title for six successive years.

Schumacher Jr. had an exceptional season in Formula 3 Europen championship and many Formula One teams including Ferrari showing interest in Mick. The day is not too far where we will get to see another Schumacher in the F1 grid.

Also read: Micheal Schumacher latest update