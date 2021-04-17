Ferrari principal Mattia Binotto reveals plans to skip more races this season

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has revealed that he will miss a few races during the 2021 season. The Italian will spend time at the team's headquarters in Maranello as Ferrari keep one eye towards the new regulations from 2022. Binotto missed a race for the first time as Ferrari's team principal at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix.

When asked about the reason for missing races, Binotto said:

“There’s so much to do that it’s crucial that I manage my time in the most efficient way. I know I run a very effective team, a well-oiled machine that runs just about by itself. Having said that, I will still be attending many of the races and for those when I’m not trackside, I’ll be in the remote garage at Maranello, which is practically like being on the pit wall.”

The Scuderia will hope to become title challengers under the new 2022 regulations. Along with preparing for a new chassis, Ferrari are also hoping to set a benchmark with their engines for next season.

Ferrari’s quicker car and development gains are a “relief” for Binotto | 2021 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix https://t.co/kZZGaFQs9P — F1 News Tweets (@F1NewsTweets) April 17, 2021

Ferrari are a "well-oiled" side, says Binotto

Mattia Binotto said that he doesn't have to be at all races because he considers Ferrari to be a well-oiled machine. The team principal said his side can function at a satisfactory level without his presence in the garage.

However, Binotto will be in the garage for the team's home race at Imola this weekend. The track is significant for the team, with their Maranello factory an hour away. Speaking about the importance of the Imola Grand Prix, Binotto said:

“Imola is the closest Formula 1 track to Maranello and, together with Monza, is our home race. The Autodromo carries the name of our founder and his son, which makes it all even more significant for the team."

Ferrari have made a positive start to the race weekend at Imola. Their drivers looked comfortable in the cars and were in the upper half of the timesheets for both practice sessions on Friday. With new aero upgrades, Ferrari will hope Leclerc or Sainz can get the elusive podium which can kick-start their charge to the top.