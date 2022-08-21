"He’s quite young"- Former driver sees Sebastian Vettel driving a 'racing car' quite soon despite F1 retirement

Former F1 driver Jean Alesi feels Sebastian Vettel will return to driving a racing car quite soon, citing the German's young age. The German driver announced his retirement from the sport after 15 full seasons ahead of the 2022 Hungarian GP.

Vettel is set to be replaced by two-time world champion Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin in 2023, giving the Spaniard a few more years in the sport. Alesi, who was a popular Ferrari driver in his time, claims Sebastian Vettel still has some racing left in him, given his young age.

Jean Alesi told GiveMeSport:

"He is a four-time World Champion, he is very well respected in F1 by all the drivers and that means a lot. But he’s quite young, so probably we will see him back in a racing car quite soon, I believe."

The former Red Bull world champion was invited by IndyCar driver Graham Rahal to test one of the sport's cars at Road America after Vettel praised the iconic circuit at the 2022 Miami GP. However, the German driver has made no comment on Rahal's offer.

Sebastian Vettel may struggle in IndyCar, claims former F1 driver

auz @purplesectorz ‍ The origins of “But here comes Sebastian Vettel” The origins of “But here comes Sebastian Vettel” 😮‍💨 https://t.co/hyfveFCP0E

Former F1 driver Christian Lundgaard believes Sebastian Vettel might find the switch to IndyCar tough should he choose to make the switch post-retirement. The German champion is all set to retire from the sport at the end of the 2022 season.

The driver has already been 'offered' a job by F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, but has made no remarks about the same. Former F1 drivers often try to keep their racing careers alive by participating in other forms of racing, the most common of which being IndyCar.

However, Christian Lundgaard, a driver who has been in both sports, claims Sebastian Vettel may find it difficult to adjust to the IndyCar universe.

As quoted by Motorsport.com, Lundgaard said:

“I’ve driven Formula 1 cars. I’ve tested quite a few days with Renault. So for me, I’ll say it as it is – personally, that was the easiest car I’ve ever driven. It’s easy to drive to a certain extent.

"So I think for Sebastian to come over here and try a car, you need to hustle, you need to work the car and the car isn’t driving you, you are driving the car. I think that would be a tough transition."

Vettel has claimed he wants to end his career on a high, showcasing once again that his thirst for success has not been depleted despite his upcoming resignation. While the German hasn't won a race since his Ferrari days, he did manage to put on a show for fans at the 2021 Azerbaijan GP, finishing P2.

Who do you think will win the Constructors' Championship this year? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar