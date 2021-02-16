Formula 1: 5 teams with the most front-row lockouts

A front-row lockout in Formula 1 happens when two cars from the same constructor qualify first and second on the grid. That signifies the dominance of the team compared to the rest of the field.

Two cars from the same constructor at the front of the grid means they are clearly head and shoulders above every other car on the grid.

When I started watching Formula 1, the sight of two scarlet Ferraris occupying the first two spots on the grid used to be a familiar one. For some of the recent fans of the sport, two Silver Arrows on the front row is a more familiar sight.

Five teams with the most front-row lockouts in Formula 1 history:

Bigger the number, the more dominant they have been in the history of the sport . On that note, let us have a look at five Formula 1 teams with the most front-row lockouts.

#5 Red Bull - 24

Red Bull dominated Formula 1 from 2010 to 2013.

Anyone who started watching Formula 1 in the early 2010s will remember a young Sebastian Vettel dominating the Championship in his Red Bull.

Red Bull made their way to Formula 1 in 2005, and by 2009 they were fighting for poles, victories and championships. They lost the championship in 2009 to Brawn GP; but in 2010, they got even better, as Adrian Newey developed a car that was the fastest on the Formula 1 grid by some distance.

The team embarked on a run of four consecutive championships from 2010 to 2013. During this time Red Bull, were the benchmark on the Formula 1 grid, as they won consistently.

The combination of Mark Webber and Sebastian Vettel, although not the most cordial, was responsible for putting together most of these 24 front-row lockouts.

However, Red Bull's Formula 1 domination came to an end in 2014, as a change in regulations saw the drinks company struggle to put together a challenge for the title again.

With a new engine deal with Honda and the team looking closer than ever to Mercedes at the end of the 2020 Formula 1 season, Red Bull could be about to turn a new leaf in the upcoming season.

With Sergio Perez driving one of the two Red Bulls, the constructor might fancy adding to its tally of 24 front-row lockouts.

#T3 McLaren - 62

McLaren dominated the Formula 1 circuit with Niki Lauda and Alain Prost.

It might be difficult to believe for young Formula 1 fans, but McLaren were one of the most dominant teams in the 1980s and 1990s.

The team is now a pale shadow of what it was even a decade ago. But there is no arguing that McLaren are one of the most successful teams in Formula 1, and used to be perennial contenders for the Championship.

McLaren gained prominence in 1974 when Emerson Fittipaldi won the constructor's first Formula 1 title.

The team took a step forward when Ron Dennis took over as team principal in the early 1980s, and McLaren started dominating the Formula 1 field. They won as many as seven Formula 1 constructors titles between 1984 and 1998, and in many of these seasons, McLaren were an outright dominant force.

With drivers like Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna, Niki Lauda, Lewis Hamilton and Mika Hakkinen driving for them, the team were a dominant force in its heydays.

They are beginning to make a comeback of sorts by finishing third in the Formula 1 constructors standings last season and partnering with Mercedes for their power units.

With Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris behind the wheel for the 2021 season, the British team will look to take another step towards its glory days that saw them put together as many as 62 front-row lockouts.