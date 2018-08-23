Formula One: Fernando Alonso's Spectacular Car Collection

Fernando Alonso during the Honda NSX test

The two time World champion, one of the best drivers ever to grace the Formula One cockpit Fernando Alonso has finally decided to bid adieu to his terrific F1 career and would probably move to IndyCar series in the United States. This news hit the world last week and probably still we are not able to take it down our spines. He is a former Formula One Spanish driver who was driving for McLaren just before he announced his retirement. He drove in Formula One for good 17 seasons, bagged the World Championship title twice and is often labeled as one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport.

The Spaniard marked his debut in Formula One as a test driver for Benetton in the year 2000 and drove for some famous teams like Minardi, Renault, Ferrari, and McLaren. He won 2 World Championship titles in the year 2005 and 2006 with Renault. Along with 2 World Championships, he has 22 pole positions, 23 fastest laps and 32 Grand Prix victories. He made it to the podium 97 times.

Alonso has always been fond of luxuries which would have inspired him to have his own lifestyle brand Kimoa. Fernando owns a spectacular range of cars and also has a limited edition Ferrari named after him.

Ferrari 458 Italia. Image Source- wiki

#The Elegant- Ferrari 458 Italia

The Ferrari 458 Italia is a mid-engined sports car manufactured by Ferrari which is an Italian automobile manufacturer. Ferrari 458 has replaced the older version Ferrari F430 and was officially unveiled at the 2009 Frankfurt Motor Show. Now, this has also been replaced by the latest version that is Ferrari 488.

It is powered by 4.5L Ferrari F136 F V8 engine which produces around 562bhp mated to a 7-speed dual clutch Getrag transmission. It was designed by Donato Coco at Pininfarina and its body computer system was developed by Magneti Marelli. It can reach speeds up to 340km/h and can achieve 0-100 Kmph under 3 seconds. The 458 costs a whopping $230,000 and it is too clear that Alonso must be more than happy over his lavish possession.

Alonso with his 458 Italia

