“I like creating”: When Lewis Hamilton opened up on his ambitions outside F1

Every sports athlete, at some point in their career, often weighs up the option of life beyond their profession, and Lewis Hamilton is no exception. The 40-year-old once spoke about what he would be open to doing after his Formula 1 career.

The seven-time F1 world champion, in a 2017 interview with tennis icon Serena Williams for Interview Magazine, was quizzed by the multiple Grand Slam champion about his plans for retirement, particularly given his evident interest in fashion. However, Hamilton subtly downplayed the idea of fully venturing into the fashion world, though he did express openness to collaborations.

Hamilton said (via Interview Magazine):

“I like creating with people, so having my own line is hard to imagine. But doing capsule collections with different artists — I can imagine that. I think that would be kind of neat. I’m designing a new motorcycle right now. I did a limited-edition one last year.

"I’m just going to continue to explore. And I guess it will come to me, what I’ll do beyond my sport. I wonder what you’re going to do when you stop. I guess that’s a question I can ask you in private, but I’m sure you’ve thought about it,” he added.

While Lewis Hamilton has not yet called time on his racing career eight years on from that interview, the Scuderia Ferrari driver has largely stayed true to his word of creating and collaborating. Most recently, the British driver partnered with filmmaker Joseph Kosinski and Hollywood icon Brad Pitt on the production of the Formula 1 movie. Hamilton has also been involved in several projects under the umbrella of his Mission 44 initiative.

Lewis Hamilton speaks on his love for fashion

Lewis Hamilton also opened up to Serena Williams about his love for fashion. The former Mercedes driver detailed how he made it a quest to understand how fashion works and what it's about.

The Briton, who often features at several fashion events, also acknowledged how his dress sense during his formative years subtly played a role in shaping his current style. Speaking in the same interview, Hamilton stated:

“When I look at pictures from when I was younger, I think, ‘Holy crap, what the hell was I wearing?’ I’m sure you have the same thing. I’ve made it a real mission to fully understand what fashion is all about. I love going to these shows because I love seeing creativity."

"So when I get to meet these fashion designers, I’m kind of like, ‘Where did you get the idea to make this? What were you thinking?’ Some of that stuff is so crazy and loud. I’ve got five, six years left of my career in racing, and after that, I want to avoid becoming a commentator or a manager,” Hamilton added.

Lewis Hamilton has since made a name for himself with his fashion brilliance across the Formula 1 paddock. The Stevenage native has subtly made the paddock his runway before the race weekends, turning up in stylish outfits that consistently capture the attention of many individuals.

