Lewis Hamilton aiming to “transform the lives” of young students in a new initiative with the UK Government

Sir Lewis Hamilton met with the UK Prime Minister earlier today (June 4), along with education leaders and young students, to discuss the future of Britain's classrooms. The meeting at 10 Downing Street marks a major milestone in the F1 racer's advocacy through his foundation, Mission 44.

Ad

Mission 44 is a charitable foundation founded by Hamilton in 2021, born out of his desire to level the playing field for young people from underserved communities. During the high-profile roundtable, which also included Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, Hamilton explained the reason for his push for education reform. He said (via Mission 44):

"I struggled in school and never felt like my voice was heard, that's why I know first-hand that ensuring every student feels they belong in school is vital. I'm grateful that off the back of this meeting, the government has committed to working with Mission 44 to enact change focused on making the education system more inclusive... We have to transform the lives of vulnerable students across the country."

Ad

Trending

Lewis Hamilton also discussed rising school exclusions and lost learning, laying out a roadmap for inclusive education policy reform. The UK Government under Keir Starmer is also committed to working with Mission 44 on several impactful measures and has already pledged to publish the national best practice framework as early as 2026.

The measures also include empowering student voices and the recruitment of teachers from diverse backgrounds. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion announced the news on Instagram.

Ad

Ad

Speaking during the round table, Starmer added (via Mission 44):

"I think it's so important that we're having this session now, because I'll take away from this what you say around the table and I'll take away from the work that Lewis and others are doing. The importance of your discussions whether it's in the advisory board or whether it's elsewhere. So, that we have got you in our mind's eye when we make decisions about what we are going to do."

Ad

Ad

Mission 44's flagship campaign, Nothing Happens in Isolation, takes a data-backed approach to issues like school absences, suspensions, and the lack of representation in the UK's teaching workforce. Recent government figures show over 9,400 permanent exclusions (a 44% rise from the previous year), 790,000 suspensions (up 36%), and 32 million days of lost learning.

Annual data that shows student well-being will now be prioritized in Department for Education reports, forcing schools to act accordingly. Hamilton's foundation is already working with partners like Sky, The Difference, and Milk Honey Bees to train and build long-term mentorship programs for youth vulnerable to exclusion.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton's Mission 44 partners with 25+ organizations to push for urgent reform in the UK

Sir Lewis Hamilton attends the Reimagining The Future Gala Dinner for Lewis Hamilton's Charitable Foundation, Mission 44. Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton's Foundation has collaborated with over 25 organizations to address the disparities in education. From trusts to social justice groups like The Black Curriculum and Milk Honey Bees, these partners are united in advocating a radical rethinking of how schools support student well-being, engagement, and equity.

Ad

A week prior to the Downing Street summit, Mission 44 and the supporting organizations issued a powerful joint statement calling for urgent government action. Their research found that 17% of young people don't feel safe or welcome in school, while 41% feel their concerns are ignored.

Ad

These figures increase sharply among students with disabilities, Special Educational Needs, or those from lower-income backgrounds. Their four-part proposal urges immediate implementation of these reforms:

Inclusion-focused national framework. Annual survey of student experience Targeted funding for a diverse teaching workforce Mentorship for at-risk students.

Jason Arthur, CEO of Mission 44, underlined the reason behind their urgency:

"Every child deserves to feel safe, supported, and seen in their school. The growing levels of lost learning and the experiences of too many young people – particularly those from underserved communities – make it clear that our education system is not working for everyone."

The roundtable discussion and the coalition's call to action signal a meaningful shift in the UK's approach to education policy. And at the heart of this effort is Sir Lewis Hamilton's belief that every child, no matter their background, deserves to feel seen, heard, and empowered in school.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More