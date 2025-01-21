"Ah this soothes my heart": Fans react as Lewis Hamilton's reunion with Angela Cullen becomes official

In the latest development, Angela Cullen has reunited with Lewis Hamilton ahead of the latter's debut season with Ferrari. As per Motorsport.com, Cullen has been roped in as a team physiotherapist for Hamilton's 'Mission 44' project.

Hamilton is headed to the land of the unknown at Ferrari. In his past 11 years with Mercedes, the Brit got accustomed to the team members and environment. However, at Ferrari, he will step into a completely different atmosphere.

Meanwhile, before his debut race with the Italian team, Hamilton has reunited with former colleague and close confidant Cullen. According to Motorsport.com, Cullen joined the foundation, Mission 44, as a physiotherapist.

Cullen previously worked with Hamilton as his physiotherapist from 2016 to 2023. She parted with the Brit in 2023 and moved to IndyCar. Although their professional relationship ceased, he stayed in touch with the New Zealander during the off-season and vacations.

Meanwhile, as Angela Cullion rejoins Lewis Hamilton's clan after a two-year break, fans couldn't contain their excitement and dropped heartwarming comments on social media.

"Ah, this soothes my heart. angela is so sweet. lfg," a fan said.

"Reunited duo, Ferrari's gain - Hamilton and Cullen's winning formula."

"Welcome back angie," a third user commented.

Many fans welcomed Cullen back and expressed excitement over the news.

"Best news ever," another user said.

"She is so good for him!" a user also commented.

"The best possible news. Now the magic begins x, 👏👏🫶" a fan commented.

However, it remains unclear if Cullen will work with Hamilton at Ferrari. The 40-year-old will have a new team in Maranello, headed by his race engineer, Ricciardo Adami. He met the team on January 20 at the headquarters and will likely move to the Fiorano track on January 22 for his pre-season test.

Maranello comes to a standstill as Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton Tests For Ferrari (Image Source: Getty)

Lewis Hamilton officially joined Scuderia Ferrari on January 20. He landed in Maranello decked out in a suit and shot iconic pictures outside the headquarters. Moreover, fans gathered outside the building and mobbed the Brit as he walked outside to greet them.

Moreover, according to F1 Insider, Maranello mayor Luigi Zironi has declared a state of emergency in the city to battle the Tifosi crowd's gatherings. He reportedly sought help from neighboring towns to battle traffic congestion.

Another report from Motorsport.com suggests Ferrari fans fully booked hotels in Sassuolo. Anticipating the fans' excitement, police will likely enforce strict measures to avoid overcrowding.

Lewis Hamilton may run his first test with Ferrari on January 22 at the Fiorano track. Fans will likely mark their presence to witness the Brit in the red suit for the first time.

