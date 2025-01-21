Lewis Hamilton-Angela Cullen reunion Ferrari in the works: Reports

Lewis Hamilton, ahead of his race debut with Ferrari in the 2025 season, will reportedly reunite with his former physiotherapist Angela Cullen. The New Zealander previously worked with Hamilton from 2016 to 2023 and was a part of his inner circle.

Hamilton broke the internet on January 20, 2025, when he dropped his first picture from the Ferrari headquarters on social media. He pronounced it as the beginning of the new era and spent the day touring the facilities and greeting team members.

The 40-year-old also stepped out for a while to address the fans and sign autographs. Later in the week, Hamilton is also likely to make his test debut with the Italian team at the Fiorano circuit.

Meanwhile, Hamilton's race debut with Ferrari will unfold on March 16 at the Australian Grand Prix. Ahead of the highly anticipated event, rumors suggest that the seven-time world champion is likely to shake up his personal team.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Lewis Hamilton is likely to reunite with his former physiotherapist, Angela Cullen. She will reportedly live in Fiorano, which is at a short distance from the team headquarters.

Cullen was once a part of Hamilton's inner circle. She joined his team as a physiotherapist in 2016 and built a strong bond in seven years of working together. However, ahead of the 2023 F1 season, the New Zealander announced her shocking exit from the Brit's team.

She later switched to IndyCar to work with Marcus Armstrong. However, Cullen apparently dropped clues of her reunion with Hamilton on her Instagram account, which is now deactivated. Despite her exit, Angela was spotted hanging out with the British driver on vacations and at events, a reflection of their true bond.

Meanwhile, Hamilton will have a new team at Ferrari, including a new race engineer, as Peter Bonnington decided to stay back at Mercedes to honor his contract.

Ferrari likely to shift Lewis Hamilton's debut test: Reports

Lewis Hamilton Tests For Ferrari (Image Source: Getty)

Anticipation around Lewis Hamilton's first test with Ferrari has been increasing among fans. According to reports, the seven-time world champion is likely to drive the team's older model, F1-75, at the Fiorano track on January 22.

However, a report from Planet F1 suggests that the weather at Fiorano is windy and rainy. Moreover, another report from Auto Racer claims that in case weather spoils the track, Hamilton's test will likely be shifted to Mugello or Imola.

However, Ferrari is yet to confirm the schedule for the Brit's preseason test. It's a crucial phase for him since he will get to drive a Ferrari for the first time and get the feel of the machinery before his race debut.

Meanwhile, on January 20, he reportedly ran simulation tests at the Maranello factory and got familiar with other departments at the headquarters.

