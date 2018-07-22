Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

I’ll Decide my Future on the Beach: Alonso

Rahul Venkat
ANALYST
News
19   //    22 Jul 2018, 17:10 IST

2017 Formula 1 Grand Prix Hungary Race Day Jul 30th
Alonso likes to chill under the sun

The driver line-up for 2019 is still unclear for many teams with only Lewis Hamilton, Bottas, Verstappen and Vettel contracted to their respective teams. One of them yet to decide on his future is Fernando Alonso.

The Spaniard has raced in Formula 1 for seventeen years now, which makes him the most experienced on the grid currently, along with Raikkonen. But the downside is that he may yet decide to call it quits.

He has been bombarded with questions over his future and Alonso has decided to give them a timeline“Probably in August, when I’m at the beach tanning, it will be time to think a little bit more”, was his reply.

“I didn’t have time to think in June or July to be honest. I had quite an intense month”, Alonso explained, referring to the sport’s first triple header, which has led to fatigue for most of the teams.

Regardless of what he decides to do, Alonso knows that he cannot secure a move to any of the top teams currently. Mercedes have confirmed Hamilton and Bottas as their line-up for 2019.

It is well-known that Ferrari are looking at Leclerc to replace Raikkonen while the other car will be driven by Vettel. Red Bull too have a similar situation with Verstappen confirmed as one of the drivers while Ricciardo is expected to put pen-to-paper on a deal soon.

Remaining with McLaren could be an option, though fans are still baffled as to why a two-time world champion is putting himself through the torture of driving a midfield car.

Even the likes of former teammate, Jenson Button have been perplexed as to what motivates Alonso to keep driving for a mediocre team. But the Spaniard is known to be a stubborn character.

His internal politics have been cited as a possible reason for top teams being unwilling to take him on. Whatever the case may be, the media and fans alike will be eagerly awaiting the arrival of August for his decision.

Topics you might be interested in:
German GP Mclaren-Renault F1 Haas F1 Team Fernando Alonso
Rahul Venkat
ANALYST
Magnussen trolls Alonso over radio rants
RELATED STORY
Haas F1:  American driver Ferrucci terminated from F2 for...
RELATED STORY
Alonso Elaborates on ‘Three Ferrari Teams’ Comment
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 crashes at the German Grand Prix.
RELATED STORY
Tier-2 F1 World Championship battle is much more intense...
RELATED STORY
Watch the 8 Most Embarrassing Crashes in F1 History
RELATED STORY
F1: The Alonso Conundrum: Past, Present and Future
RELATED STORY
F1: Alonso non-committal on future after Le Mans triumph
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: Formula 1's American Ambitions
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Races of Fernando Alonso - as he is set for his...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us