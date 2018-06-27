F1: 2019 Driver Line-Up Predictions

Daniel Ricciardo's deal with Red Bull comes to an end after 2018 season

With a third of the season already completed this year, it is time for speculations to creep in. Daniel Ricciardo is the hottest property in the market up for grabs for the 2019 F1 season. Kimi Räikkönen has faded to oblivion in comparison to his teammate's performances. Lewis Hamilton is bored, and Fernando Alonso is chasing Graham Hill in joining the Triple Crown Club.

There are numerous reports coming in about different teams wanting different drivers. Daniel Ricciardo is on top of his game, Valtteri Bottas is proving to be as good, if not better, than his teammate Hamilton. Charles Leclerc is the driving way beyond the expectations of Alfa Romeo Sauber and Lando Norris, the McLaren Junior driver who's leading the F2 Championship is being linked to replace Brendon Hartley this year. Let us look at how the teams are likely to stack up next year.

#10 Williams Mercedes

Will Robert Kubica complete his fairytale comeback by driving in F1 next year?

Current Driver's lineup for 2018:

Lance Stroll ( CAN )

Sergey Sirotkin (RUS)

Williams has had a disastrous 2018 till now and are not looking to make any progress anymore. With a very young, and a debatable driver lineup, Williams has looked really weak. Both their drivers are termed by many as "pay drivers" as they brought huge sponsorships along with them, and with a driver as good as Robert Kubica being the reserve driver, expect some changes next year for sure.

Robert Kubica may join Lance Stroll as the 2 drivers who would try to revive the iconic Williams Racing Team which used to regularly fight for podiums as early as 2015. With a talented Charles Leclerc over-performing in his Alfa Romeo Sauber, it seems Williams is destined to take the wooden spoon this year. It is also possible that in the latter half of this season, Kubica may also replace Sergey Sirotkin to have enough race experience before going for a full season next year.

Expected Driver's lineup for 2019:

Lance Stroll (CAN)

Rober Kubica (POL)