“I think we might suffer a bit”: Oscar Piastri predicts a tough outing for McLaren in 2023 F1 US Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri believes McLaren will not be competitive enough at the 2023 United States Grand Prix in Austin. Speaking to media, including Sportskeeda, ahead of the USGP, the Australian feels the slow-speed corners at the Circuit of the Americas could be a challenge for the team.

Asked by Sportskeeda what he expected from his maiden weekend at the Austin circuit on Thursday, Piastri said:

“So it's my second time around the circuit. I've been here before, but not not raced here. So yeah, I mean, it's a really cool circuit. A lot of different types of corners a lot of elevation change, which is cool as well. But yeah, we'll see how competitive we can be. I don't think there'll be quite as good as the last couple of weekends. But yeah, hopefully we're still in the mix.”

According to Oscar Piastri, the track characteristics of the last three circuits suited his team's car better, particularly the Qatar one, which had a smoother Tarmac. The 22-year-old felt that the bumpy surface of the American circuit could hurt their performance.

When asked whether track surface was an area they would struggle with, the McLaren driver explained:

“Yeah, I think that's probably one of the things... I think also Qatar was a very smooth track but also have a lot of fast corners and really no slow corners, which is good news for us. Here. I think the bumps won't be our friend in particular. I mean, it's never anyone's friend. But I think we might suffer a bit with that.

“Also, just there's a lot more slow corners here than, say, Qatar in particular, and even Japan. There are more slow-speed corners here. So I think that doesn't help either. But those two factors.”

Having scored 104 points in the last three race weekends, McLaren have been in top form with consistent podium finishes.

Oscar Piastri feels McLaren will be in the midfield mix in Austin

Oscar Piastri has stated that the Austin weekend could be a tough one for McLaren, adding that they would likely be in the midfield with Ferrari and Mercedes.

Asked to explain why he was so skeptical and where the team would be in the pecking order, Piastri said:

“I really hope not. I don't think so. I think you know when I say we might not be as good as the last couple of weekends. I am hoping that kind of means we're in the fight with Ferrari, Mercedes. I've seen Mercedes have got some upgrades. So we’ll see what the performance is like.

“But I think the last couple of weekends we've been, Mercedes were quick in Qatar, but I think we were probably second quickest behind Red Bull, and this weekend, I don't think we will be, or if we are, we will be a lot closer with Ferrari and Mercedes.”

