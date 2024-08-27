Red Bull Racing CEO Christian Horner reckons that Lando Norris’ victory at the Dutch GP is a testament to F1’s changing landscape and uncertainty. Speaking to media including Sportskeeda, the Briton called back to when F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali requested Red Bull to 'slow down' earlier this year because it was dominating by a significant margin.

In Bahrain earlier in the 2024 season, Red Bull and Max Verstappen dominated the race with a 22-second lead and both drivers finishing in the top two spots. Tables have turned since and in the last six races, Red Bull has only managed to win in Barcelona, since the Miami GP. The season has produced seven different race winners and at the recent race dominated by the Dutch champion since 2021, McLaren won with a significant margin. The gap between Norris and Verstappen was alarming but also a reminder of a role reversal seen in a similar performance in the RB19s in the last Dutch GP.

McLaren has clearly been the benchmark in terms of bringing the fastest car and one that has suited all circuits in 2024. The Woking team was late on development in the first five races but has had a different scenario since its maiden win this season in Miami. Horner feels Red Bull needs to respond to that and work towards closing the gap. Just like fortunes changed in Miami, he believes they can change again, maintaining that despite the second and sixth-place results for the two drivers at Zandvoort, there has been positive information and data from the weekend.

Asked by Sportskeeda what their approach is given that McLaren and Norris have dominated in a fashion similar to Red Bull's in the past, Horner said:

“Well it just shows that things can move very quickly. We were winning races by 20 to 25 seconds and Stefano was asking us to slow down in the first five races. And then it can change very quickly and then it can change back the other way as well. We know we’ve got an issue, you could hear that Max certainly today, he didn’t feel the car was responding to what he wanted. We’ve obviously got to be able to manifest that into a setup that works these tires across all conditions. And McLaren did that today and we weren’t able to but we were limited by the damage. If you can't win it, finish second.”

Asked if Friday’s practice runs being hampered by rain gave them less room to understand the changes made to their car, the Red Bull Racing CEO said:

“It made us take a few risks in terms of (that), and probably with hindsight, we wouldn't have gone in with as much downforce as we put on. We've had a bit more long-run knowledge, you know, etc., etc., etc., but its the same for everybody. But we’ve actually taken some useful information out of the weekend. And I think that is a good 144 laps worth of data for the engineers to be pouring over.”

Director Helmut Marko and Verstappen have been vocal about both the F1 Drivers' and Constructors' Championships being at threat if Red Bull does not turn around its performance.

Red Bull could lose the Drivers' Championship if the performance momentum continues

Christian Horner feels that if the performance slump continues with nine races and three sprints left, then the lead can change. Asked if he is worried like Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko of losing the Drivers' Championship, Horner said:

“Based on today's performance, if it was like that at the next nine races, yes, it would be very difficult. So, it's the fourth time this year, only the fourth time Max’s points for lead is reduced. It's only Lando's second win but we know we have to find performance. So we were 78 points, now we're 70 ahead. We want to make sure that we extend the lead, not see it continually diminish.”

Asked if Red Bull is the underdog in the current championship, Horner said:

“I mean the McLaren has been the benchmark car over the last few races and we're very acutely aware that we need to respond to that. Everybody in Milton Keynes is working incredibly hard to address that.”

Asked if there are any key car design areas where Red Bull had got it wrong, Horner said:

“I think that it's more aware of the others' found performance. I think from wing is a key area where others have found some performance.”

More than an area where Red Bull got it wrong, the key question after the Dutch GP has been about where the rivals got it right. Most of the teams have extracted the maximum from their sophisticated floors but the front wing has been an area many have played around with. McLaren and Mercedes in particular have introduced Newton’s front wing that has helped them counter the reigning champions at tracks where they dominated.

Red Bull’s current lead in the championship over McLaren is 42 points and Verstappen’s lead in the Drivers' Championship is down from 78 points to 70 points. A turnaround in performance will be imperative to retain both titles or the championship lead on the team standings could change as early as the Baku and Singapore doubleheader.

