"It has turned into an elite sport"- Here's why Sebastian Vettel might not make it to F1 if he were a 7-year-old kid today

Sebastian Vettel attends the Drivers Press Conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 25, 2022 in Spa, Belgium. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Sebastian Vettel believes F1 and motorsport have become too expensive in recent times to make it easier for drivers like him to ascend the ladder. The German believes it is difficult to change the trend but hopes it becomes more affordable for everyone.

Speaking at the Thursday driver’s press conference, the German said:

“I think if I had to start, if I was seven again today, I'm not sure I would make it, just because you need to have the financial backing at a very, very early age. It has turned into an elite sport. And, hopefully, you know, we're taking the right actions, especially through go-karts to make it more affordable."

Given the expensive costs involved in a motorsport career today, Sebastian Vettel is skeptical he would have reached F1 if he had started his career in current times. The German feels the sport is expensive right from the grassroots at the karting stage. Understanding the evolving costs, the Aston Martin driver hopes more talent like his with a humble background finds its way into the sport. Born a carpenter’s son, the German champion remains one of the few rags-to-riches stories in F1.

Criticizing the financial aspect of the sport, Sebastian Vettel said:

“Overall motor sport has become..I don't know how to change that, but too professional. And with professionalism there's also the financial aspect. I mean, look at Formula 1. Now we have the budget cap to try and counter that but there was no limit before we entered that era, where we are in today, and teams were spending more money than they had and that's for all the teams."

Sebastian Vettel hopes for more German drivers on the grid in the future

Acknowledging that German drivers kept increasing and reducing on the F1 grid over the years, Sebastian Vettel feels that no particular country’s representation in the sport is a guarantee. He reminded fans that Mick Schumacher will also represent Germany after him. The four-time world champion believes maybe the expenses of the sport have reduced the possibilities for Germans to choose the F1 path practically. As a mentor to the son of Michael Schumacher, who was his mentor in F1, the German champion hopes fans will support the Haas driver similarly.

Commenting on the German driver and representation of Germany in the sport, Sebastian Vettel said:

“Well, there's Mick obviously, we shouldn't forget him. But yeah, I think it goes… You know, there's no guarantee that you have German drivers or a driver of a specific nationality on the grid. I think it goes in cycles and we had, at some point, nearly half the grid German drivers, like seven or eight or six, I don't remember. And now, next year, it might be down to one, maybe two? I don't know, we'll see what happens.

After Sebastian Vettel’s departure from the sport, Schumacher will remain the sole German name on the grid, along with Nico Hulkenberg, who is still on the market but is not on the grid. Although Mercedes are a German manufacturer and represent the country, Audi’s confirmed entry into the sport could encourage local German talent into the sport.

Edited by James Meyers