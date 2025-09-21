Lando Norris addresses the prospect of making up places in the right after a disappointing qualifying session

Lando Norris believed that wind conditions made qualifying for the 2025 Azerbaijan GP one of the toughest and most unpredictable sessions of the season. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda in Baku, the McLaren driver believed that several factors had combined to cause the spate of crashes.

The session saw a record six red flags after Alex Albon, Nico Hulkenberg, Pierre Gasly, Franco Colapinto, Charles Leclerc, and Oscar Piastri all hit the barriers. Strong gusts of wind, light rain, cold tires, and a cooling track surface made it increasingly difficult for drivers to deliver clean laps.

Norris highlighted Turn 4 as the trickiest point on the circuit, where tailwinds repeatedly caught drivers out. He admitted that judging wind direction was almost impossible at times and that some accidents also came from drivers braking late and misjudging their entries. The Briton added that Baku is a circuit where a stable and forgiving car gives a huge advantage under such conditions.

When asked by Sportskeeda how the wind sensitivity and wind factored into the lap in qualifying, Lando Norris said:

“Quite incredible. I wish everyone could understand how difficult it was with the wind because I mean I would say half the crashes you saw today were probably because of wind. Not all you know some of it are just breaking too late and then trying to to go for something that's not there.

"But turn 4 you know where I didn't call it, a lot of people locked up. It's like it feels like one of the worst corners I've ever driven in my life just because the tailwinds, I don't know 50kph or something and it might be that the next lap's 10 and you feel like ‘No, I can go a bit quicker’. You go quicker than in the next lap, and you're in the wall. It's very difficult. That's why you want a car that's just consistent and forgiving. Maybe it seems like we just struggled a little bit with this weekend all today.”

Lando Norris believes there could be plenty of opportunities to capitalize on in Azerbaijan GP

Lando Norris at F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Lando Norris believed that there would be plenty of opportunities to climb the order in the 2025 Azerbaijan GP, as he prepares to start from seventh on the grid. The McLaren driver felt the chaotic nature of Baku’s midfield battle would provide both drama for fans and chances to make progress in the race. He admitted that McLaren did not have the outright pace of Max Verstappen to challenge for pole, but praised his former teammate, Carlos Sainz, for delivering a strong qualifying lap.

Norris pointed out that the Baku street circuit has often thrown up surprises, noting how Charles Leclerc had superior pace to Oscar Piastri in 2024, yet it was the Australian who went on to win the race. Looking ahead, Norris felt that while victory may be a tall order, a podium finish remains a realistic goal if McLaren can capitalize on opportunities during the race.

Reminded that the midfield could be chaotic and how it would affect his expectations in the race, Lando Norris said:

“Great for you guys. It would be a good watch. I think we just wanted the pace to beat Max, I think he's just going to be fast, but it's been quick all weekend. They could easily win in Monza, they could easily win again here today, so this weekend.

"I'm not sure about the win, but we're trying to get on the podium, there’s a good amount of cars ahead, probably a little bit out of the position, but the lap for Carlos was still pretty good. He's up there It's not an easy track to overtake on, like Charles was a lot quicker than Oscar last year. Yeah, Oscar still won, so it's not an easy track to overtake. There are plenty of opportunities, so hopefully they can come our way.”

Lando Norris sits 31 points behind Oscar Piastri in the drivers’ championship but was unable to capitalize fully on his teammate’s qualifying shunt in Baku. The Briton could only manage seventh on the grid, starting just two places ahead of the title leader rather than breaking into the top five.

With Max Verstappen on pole and Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson completing the top three, both McLarens face a tough task to surge through the field. Nevertheless, the Woking squad is expected to seal the constructors’ championship in Azerbaijan if either driver finishes on the podium. McLaren currently leads Ferrari by 330 points in the standings.

