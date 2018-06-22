Le Mans 2018: The Winners Quotes - Alonso, Buemi, Nakajima & more

What did the winners from the Le Mans 2018 say

Car #8 Winners 24H Le Mans 2018- Nakajima, Alonso & Buemi

The 24 Hours of Le Mans saw a huge number of Formula One from the past and present in the race to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2018.

Former Formula One drivers Kazuki Nakajima, and Sebastien Buemi along with current Mclaren driver Fernando Alonso won the race in the No8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050 HYBRID. Toyota entered into the history books for their first ever win in the legendary race.

Alonso said “It has been amazing. We know how important and iconic Le Mans is in the world of motorsport and as a team we achieved an amazing result. Every moment was a reminder of how tough and long this race is, anything can happen so we tried to execute our race and stay calm. Happily everything worked well. The race was hard because the two cars were very close, within one minute after 23 hours, so it was tough competitive but fair and very sporting. We wanted a one-two and we achieved that so I am very happy.”

Former Torro Rosso driver Buemi said“This is definitely the biggest win of my career. I struggle to realise it right now because in the last few laps I couldn't forget 2016. To finally see the car crossing the line was really special. All the preparation that goes into this day from everyone in the team, when you finally win it, it is something really big so I will enjoy this. Congratulations as well to car #7 who did an amazing job as well.”

Nakajima said“It's great to be here finally; it has been a long time. I am almost speechless. I had great team-mates and Toyota gave us a very strong car. We finished the race without any issue on both cars so I feel we all deserved to win the race. To win this race has been a big dream for all of Toyota since 1985. There have been many people involved in this project so I am proud to be here to represent all that effort.”

Car #92 Porsche

Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen, and Laurens Vanthoor won the Le Mans Grand Tourer Endurance pro class (LMGTE Pro) in the No92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR

Estre said"It's simply unbelievable. I just can't describe my feelings. Today is the best day of my life. We have won the world's most difficult and wonderful race. That can't be put into words."

Christensen said "It was an incredible race, I don't know what to say. The car was fast right from the start. We had a little luck during a safety car phase and we managed to pull clear of the field a little. From that point on we focussed on extending our lead. In the final third of the race we simply tried to avoid taking any risks and bring the car home safely. This worked perfectly."

Vanthoor said "Today is one of the most beautiful, no, the most beautiful days of my career: I've won Le Mans. I can't describe my emotions and I still can't believe it. Kevin, Michael and I complemented each other perfectly. The entire team was just brilliant today."