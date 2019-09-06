McLaren's Lando Norris To Race At Monza With Special Valentino Rossi-inspired Helmet

Norris has been a long-time admirer of the great Valentino Rossi

Formula 1 drivers, legendary and stylish that they may be, are at the end of the day, normal people with dreams and aspirations like most of us. They are inspired and determined to achieve something special just like most of us dream of doing something big. To that end, there's hardly any surprise that many drivers grow up admiring other Formula 1 heroes, wishing to follow in their heroes' footsteps.

That brings us to the case of McLaren's young sensation Lando Norris. Driving in his rookie year, the British driver has already made quite an impression with his penchant for speed and great car control.

But there's someone special who has inspired the young McLaren driver just like a Sebastian Vettel was inspired by Micheal Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton by Senna.

For the longest time, Norris, still a teenager, was inspired by his childhood hero, Valentino Rossi. Inarguably the most successful MotoGP talent of his generation, Rossi's achievements have taken the sport to great heights. Lando Norris, in pure admiraiton of the great Valentino Rossi, is all set to race at Monza wearing a special Rossi-tribute helmet, a one of a kind salutation to a master of racing.

Earlier this year, the McLaren driver even visited his racing idol at the British Grand Prix.

Lando's helmet will sport a fluorescent design and his personalised number- 4- tweaked in Valentino Rossi's font style. That said, the 19-year-old also expressed his delight in offering his hero a tribute and happned to share the following,

“It’s something I’ve always loved doing: [designing] my own kit, in karting I used to have different helmets, boots, sticker kits, whatever. You’re more limited in car racing. But for the races I can I want to have special helmets and boots."