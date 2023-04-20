Mick Schumacher's F1 career: Is it all over? 

Mick Schumacher, the son of the legendary Michael Schumacher, is going through a tough time in his career.

The German is a reserve driver at Mercedes after getting axed by Haas. He is currently taking the year off from racing and trying to learn as much as he can from the likes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

However, the questions remain: What is his future in F1? Can he get back on the grid? Can he get a second chance in a sport that isn't generous enough to give a lot of people their first chance?

Looking at the latest developments and the F1 ecosystem at the moment, it looks highly likely that Mick Schumacher's career in the league might already be over.

Latest developments

The latest development within the F1 comes from a recent interaction with Audi regarding its future in the league.

The German giant is slated to enter the sport only in 2026, but is already starting to lay down the groundwork for its entry. When it comes to preparing for their eventual entry three years from now, the brand has already acquired a share in Sauber and will continue to increase its influence over the years.

As part of Audi's increasing influence, Andreas Seidl has also made his way to the team as the CEO. Another key aspect of it all was having a competent driver lineup in place that could produce some much-needed results.

It was here that Audi, a German brand, was supposed to keep an eye on the availability of Mick Schumacher, the German driver, according to many. The Schumacher name still carries a lot of weight in German motorsports and many felt Mick would be a logical choice for Audi in that respect.

By the looks of it, however, there doesn't seem to be much interest in Mick. This became even more apparent when Audi pandered to the Chinese market and praised Guanyu Zhou.

The Chinese driver has been a part of Sauber since 2022. Arguably the last 'pay driver' on the F1 grid because of the kind of money he brought with him, Zhou was the primary candidate whose place Mick could potentially take.

Looking at the kind of praise the Chinese driver received, it does appear that the doors at Audi/Sauber might be closed for Mick Schumacher.

Is there any other option for Mick Schumacher?

This is where things get tricky for the German driver. There's hardly any other viable option available for Mick Schumacher on the entire grid. Going through the teams on the F1 grid at the moment,

Red Bull: No Ferrari: No Mercedes: No Alpine: No McLaren: No Sauber: Most likely No Aston Martin: No Haas: No AlphaTauri: No Willaims: No.

There's hardly any team on the entire grid where the young German could find a place for himself next season due to two major reasons. Either the teams have drivers on multiple-year contracts or Schumacher just does not fit the criteria for them.

How good is Mick Schumacher?

More often than not, one of the major questions asked about Mick Schumacher is how good he really is. Well, let's take a look.

Junior Categories

Mick Schumacher spent two years in Formula 2 and Formula 3. He won the title in the second year of these series but one thing was already clear: the German was a slow starter.

He spent the first season learning the craft and getting on top of the regulations. In both F2 and F3, it wasn't until the second season that Mick Schumacher finally got comfortable and became a force to be reckoned with.

The young German was P12 in his first season in F3 before winning the title in his second season. He was P12 again in his first season in F2 before lifting the title in his second season.

To his credit, he was one of the very few drivers on the F1 grid that had won both F2 and F3 championships before getting to F1. However, Michael Schumacher's son struggled to make an impact in the biggest league.

F1 Career

This is where things got interesting and a bit murky for the German. In his rookie season, Mick Schumacher dominated his teammate Nikita Mazepin (a pay driver) and impressed everyone.

Having said that, it was in the second year where things went south for him. Not only did Schumacher crash a lot, but he was also outscored by experienced teammate Kevin Magnussen.

He put up just 12 points to his name, while his teammate scored more than double the points with 25. While it's safe to say that Magnussen benefitted from Haas' early season form, it can't be denied that Schumacher was a bit disappointing overall.

Finally, to answer the question, how good is Mick Schumacher? The answer lies in the middle of him being compared to a Max Verstappen or a Charles Leclerc and a poor driver with a legendary surname.

Schumacher has the potential to be a strong midfield driver but he needs nurturing. Haas was not the right place for him to gain that kind of knowledge.

Is there any legitimate path for Mick Schumacher in F1?

More or less, it's safe to say that Mick Schumacher's future in F1 is in the hands of arguably one of the most powerful men in the paddock.

The driver's future almost entirely depends on how much of a backing Toto Wolff is willing to provide. A seat at Williams, especially with the kind of association it has with Mercedes, is not far-fetched and Wolff can certainly make it happen.

Having said that, other than this, there aren't any plausible options available.

Mercedes could move Schumacher to other racing categories like DTM or even Formula-E (with McLaren). However, that would essentially be the end of F1 aspirations for the young German.

At the end of the day, Mick Schumacher is hanging on to his F1 career by a thread and it will be interesting to see what he does next with it.

