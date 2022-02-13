"Mistakes can happen" - McLaren boss sympathetic towards Michael Masi amidst F1 2021 season finale controversy

F1 is a human sport and FIA Race Director Michael Masi needs more support from stewards, according to McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl.

The German was sympathetic towards Masi, who has come under fire for his role in the controversial climax of the 2021 F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

During an interaction with the press at the launch event of the McLaren MCL36 Seidl said:

"I think most important is the Race Director is given more support from the stewards to avoid these types of controversies and avoid mistakes happening by making life easier in terms of policy and the application of the rules. F1 is a human sport, and that we shouldn't forget. I think it's important to mention that, whatever we put in place, mistakes can happen on the teams' side, as well as on the FIA side."

The 46-year-old also believes it is important for F1 to acknowledge and rectify mistakes to avoid future controversies. He went on to add:

"Mistakes can happen again and, for me, it's very important to discuss a race mechanism where, if mistakes happen, we can raise our hands and admit them. [It's important] to have a mechanism in place in order to correct the mistakes, or correct the consequences that such mistakes might have impacted."

Seidl's show of support comes shortly after four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel said Masi did his best and there was no point in blaming him continuously.

F1 2021 season finale debacle could cost Michael Masi his position as Race Director

As the FIA continues to investigate the way the last few laps of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix played out, reports have emerged that Michael Masi's future as Race Director could be in jeopardy.

The Australian could be made the proverbial 'sacrificial lamb' to the slaughter, as per Sky F1 analyst Martin Brundle. During a discussion on the channel, the former British driver said:

"He might be the sacrificial lamb. What's really important here for the FIA and Formula 1 is this is not swept under the carpet, left for a few weeks and then gets overtaken by the new 2022 cars, the tests and what have you. "We need to understand what happened and why it won't happen again, and we need to reassure the fans that what they're seeing is for real and genuine and that they're giving up their free time to watch something that is a genuine competition."

The FIA is expected to reveal the results of their internal investigation before the 2022 season opener in Bahrain.

