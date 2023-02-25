Netflix F1 Drive to Survive season 5: 5 major revelations

The Netflix F1 docuseries Drive to Survive appears to have done an admirable job of encapsulating the events of the 2022 season. In its fifth edition, the series covered a range of key points over the season, varying from the bouncing/porpoising issue, the Toto Wolff vs Christian Horner debate, and others.

One of the reasons for the series' popularity is its access to all the behind-the-scenes action. That stuff can prove to be quite revelatory at times, and that was the case in this edition as well.

So, what were some of the biggest revelations in the fifth edition of Netflix's Drive to Survive? Let's take a look.

#1 Toto Wolff did play it to the cameras during the porpoising saga in Canada

The entire segment where Toto Wolff is shouting at every other team principal is a bit hilarious. Especially since Christian Horner pointed out that maybe this discussion could have been had somewhere other than in front of the cameras from Netflix.

Jo 🦡 @itsIightsout Andrea’s trying so hard not to laugh This is the funniest thing I have seen in a whileAndrea’s trying so hard not to laugh This is the funniest thing I have seen in a while 😭 Andrea’s trying so hard not to laugh https://t.co/5iVr4I36ny

Wolff's insistence on continuing with the discussion in front of the cameras and the somewhat exaggerated tone in which he conducts is met with bemused faces from every other team principal.

The best part was arguably Guenther Steiner's comment, as he conveyed what every team principal was thinking. "There was a bit of showmanship involved there," Steiner said, as the segment revealed what really happened in these meetings between the senior members of the teams.

#2 Mattia Binotto was not the right man for the job at Ferrari

The more you look at Mattia Binotto, the more it becomes clear that Ferrari made the right decision by getting rid of him. Binotto is arguably one of the more brilliant innovators in the F1 paddock. His ingenuity with the side pods is well-known and his technical brilliance can compete with anyone.

mila @shilreas watched the ferrari episode of dts and i have two things to say:

1. i'm glad binotto is gone, this man couldn't admit his mistakes even if the world was ending

2. carlos sainz needs to be next, he's too selfish and he's never gonna be good number two driver watched the ferrari episode of dts and i have two things to say:1. i'm glad binotto is gone, this man couldn't admit his mistakes even if the world was ending2. carlos sainz needs to be next, he's too selfish and he's never gonna be good number two driver

However, it can be argued that he's neither an effective leader nor a great nurturer of talent. His dealings with Charles Leclerc left a lot to be desired but what was also somewhat disappointing was his lack of influence at Haas and how Mick Schumacher was being alienated.

You'd never expect a Mercedes-backed driver to get alienated within a team just five or six races into the season. This is exactly what happened with Mick and Binotto never really stepped in to help give the young driver a longer rope at the time.

#3 Loyalty is not a word you associate with people in F1

A word that gets thrown around a lot by Otmar Szafnauer is loyalty. He used it when Fernando Alonso left Alpine and did the same when Oscar Piastri moved to McLaren. Otmar maintained that he was disappointed with both drivers over their lack of loyalty towards Alpine.

Henriette @Henriet80754030 @Ro__183 @formularacers_ Yes! Just watched otmar whining about loyalty on DTS and nothing would make me happier (except a championship) than to see alonso wipe the floor with the french f*cks! @Ro__183 @formularacers_ Yes! Just watched otmar whining about loyalty on DTS and nothing would make me happier (except a championship) than to see alonso wipe the floor with the french f*cks!

Having said that, what does become obvious with the way Daniel Ricciardo got the boot at McLaren, or how the two other F1 drivers deserted Alpine, is that loyalty is not a big word in the paddock. It's business at the end of the day and if the teams find someone that can deliver more than you, the seat will be his.

#4 Daniel Ricciardo's stardom is a big thing for the series

The contrasting coverage of Daniel Ricciardo's sabbatical from F1 in the series and elsewhere is a testament to the Australian's stardom in the US market. Americans love Ricciardo and he has arguably gained the most from the series.

bia @formulaXNDA DTS producers talking about Daniel Ricciardo DTS producers talking about Daniel Ricciardo https://t.co/0luXtF83vE

However, the fact that the series has also gained a lot of traction from Ricciardo is quite obvious, and that should not be discounted. If you compare the kind of coverage Ricciardo, a nine-time race winner, got for his sabbatical against that of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel when he retired from the sport, it is a sign of how the docuseries banks on the Australian's stardom.

You can almost bet that Ricciardo will make an appearance or two for the series next year as well.

#5 There are hints of greatness in Oscar Piastri's demeanor

Oscar Piastri was questioned if he felt bad over how everything unraveled with Alpine and McLaren. The reply that he gave should give an F1 fan an indication of the steely nature of this young driver. Oscar was unapologetic as he claimed that he had the right to do everything possible to secure a seat in the sport.

🐉Erica⁵⁵¹⁶ | TLOU Era @fcbformulaEri Tomorrow we could see half of f1twt in the whole Piastri scandal episode of DTS



Tomorrow we could see half of f1twt in the whole Piastri scandal episode of DTShttps://t.co/RRglzN1cF7

If one has followed the sport for long enough, there are parallels that can be drawn between this statement from Oscar and how a certain Michael Schumacher conducted himself at the start of his career. Michael orchestrated a move from Jordan, a smaller team, to a bigger team in Benetton after just one race in F1.

The move caught the attention of many in the paddock and what also raised eyebrows was the defiance of the German, who claimed he had every right to secure a better future for himself in F1. Keep an eye on Oscar this season because not only does the kid have the skill, but he also has the mental fortitude to back it up.

