2 IndyCar drivers to make F1 debut in McLaren in final races of 2022 season

McLaren made the choice and picked two drivers, Pato O'Ward and Alex Palou, who will make an FP1 appearance with the team. The team has 3 IndyCar stars in the form of Pato O'Ward, Alex Palou, and Colton Herta in its stable.

While Colton Herta's name has been doing the rounds all season in association with an F1 seat (with AlphaTauri), it has not materialized. McLaren, on the other hand, appears to have gone for the drivers on the basis of their championship standings in IndyCar this season.

Alex Palou finished the season in 5th place, Pato O'Ward finished in 7th position, and Colton Herta was 10th. Hence, the top two drivers have been picked and given an FP1 opportunity. As mentioned on the McLaren website, Alex Palou will take part over for FP1 in Austin, and Pato O'Ward will take part in Abu Dhabi.

The press release stated:

"Spanish driver Alex Palou will take part in the first free practice session at the 2022 United States Grand Prix for McLaren F1. Palou will drive Daniel’s car for the 60-minute session in Austin. Arrow McLaren SP driver Pato O’Ward will also take part in a free practice session, driving Lando’s car at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix."

Speaking about the FP1 appearances of both drivers, Andreas Seidl is looking forward to giving them an opportunity in FP1.

He said:

“We’re pleased to give Alex and Pato the opportunity to take part in free practice sessions with McLaren. With Alex’s great successes in INDYCAR, it will be useful for the team to get his feedback on the car and for us to continue to evaluate him as a driver."

He continued:

"Alex and Pato impressed with their recent tests in Barcelona and Austria and we’re excited to offer them the experience in the MCL36. It’s a great chance for them to showcase their skills on Formula 1’s global stage, where the focus will be to help the team prepare for the race weekend and not on ultimate lap times.”

Alex Palou and Pato O'Ward react to the FP1 opportunity with McLaren

Both drivers were excited about the opportunity to drive in F1. Alex Palou, who will be making his debut in F1 in Austin, said:

“I’m so excited to be making my F1 weekend debut. It’s great to be driving in the United States in front of fans that may have seen me race in INDYCAR. Having driven the 2021 MCL35M in a few tests now, I can’t wait to put the MCL36 through its paces. I look forward to helping the team in their preparation for the 2022 United States Grand Prix.”

Pato O'Ward, who will make his debut in Abu Dhabi, stated:

“I can’t wait to get out on track in Abu Dhabi. I’ve developed as a driver and had a lot of fun testing last year’s car with the team, so it will be a great experience to drive the MCL36. Thank you to the team for the opportunity.”

Pato O'Ward @PatricioOWard Pumped to be in the car for FP1 in Abu Dhabi w/ @McLarenF1 to close out this year’s @F1 World Championship. Grateful for this amazing opportunity and will surely enjoy it to the max. Pumped to be in the car for FP1 in Abu Dhabi w/ @McLarenF1 to close out this year’s @F1 World Championship. Grateful for this amazing opportunity and will surely enjoy it to the max. https://t.co/ABKzHNIXGR

It will be interesting to see what Zak Brown has in mind for this extensive driver stable that he has created from IndyCar.

