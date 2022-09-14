"He does not seek sympathy"- Colton Herta still confident of entering F1 despite FIA's super license issues, claims father

American IndyCar driver Colton Herta's father, Bryan Herta, recently suggested that his son seeks no "sympathy" in his struggles to receive the F1 super license that would be required to race in the sport. As the points system stands today, a driver needs to have secured 40 points in different classes to become eligible for a super license. Colton Herta currently has an eight-point deficit to the minimum requirement.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Bryan Herta said:

“Everyone seems to know faster than us. I don't even know if it's official yet. We haven't heard anything yet. It's kind of sad that it seems like a personal case now, when Colton didn't want to be a special case at all. I think you could argue that IndyCar deserves more points for the super licensing system, but on the other hand I understand that the FIA wants to protect the European ladder. Whatever they decide, it is what it is. There's no point in arguing about it.”

“I don't think he feels like his Formula 1 dream is over, whatever the FIA decides. He has an incredible opportunity now that he is testing with McLaren. But he also recognizes that with Andretti Autosport [in IndyCar] he also has a great opportunity. It is important to realize that he will be fine. He does not seek sympathy.”

Several argue that an exception be made for Herta in order to open up the opportunity for him to race in AlphaTauri in the 2023 F1 season. However, the FIA seems to be hell-bent on abiding by the regulations with no room for such exceptions. Earlier in the week, an FIA spokesperson confirmed that the governing body will not be "pressured" by the teams when it comes to granting a super license:

“The FIA will not be pressured by teams to make decisions such as points for the super license. The president has clearly implemented governance and we are following that.”

"De Vries brought his Williams alive" - says F1 Pundit

Sky F1 broadcaster Martin Brundle was one of the many to be left impressed by Formula E champion Nyck De Vries' debut at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix with Williams. De Vries replaced Alex Albon as he was recovering from appendicitis.

As reported by PlanetF1, Brundle is certain that the 27-year-old's P9 result in Monza will ensure a seat for him on the grid in 2023. He said:

“De Vries qualified well, started eighth after penalties had been applied, stayed out of trouble and ran with the likes of Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly all race to seal ninth and two World Championship points on his debut. And the fans’ Driver of the Day. That will surely have sealed a seat for him somewhere next year.”

“F1 is such a fickle business, it’s generally assumed by some that the current intake in F2 and the likes are not that strong, and some teams are looking to reintroduce more established drivers. There’s not much choice out there’, I often hear in the paddock, but there clearly is if you give some of them a chance. De Vries brought his Williams alive.”

The Dutchman has also emerged as a potential candidate to replace Fernando Alonso at Alpine for the 2023 F1 season, although no confirmations have been made about the same.

