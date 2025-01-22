$200M Hollywood superstar drops 3-word reaction to Lewis Hamilton's viral first picture in Ferrari colors

Lewis Hamilton posted a picture in red overalls ahead of his test run debut with Scuderia Ferrari. Hollywood actor Ben Stiller reacted to the post and expressed his excitement in a three-word-long caption.

Ferrari made a historic switch in their drivers' lineup for the 2025 F1 season by roping in a seven-time world champion, Hamilton. The British driver ended his 11-year stint with Mercedes to shift to Maranello on a multi-year contract.

The deal became effective from January 1, 2025, and 29 days later, the 40-year-old made a stylish entry to Maranello. He visited the factory, featured in a photoshoot, and met the Tifosi crowd waiting outside the team headquarters.

Moreover, he was scheduled to do his first test run in a Ferrari car on January 22 at the Fiorano track. Hours before the practice session, Hamilton posted a picture of himself dressed in red overalls. The picture went viral, gaining over 9 million impressions on X, and reached Hollywood as well.

Famous Hollywood actor Ben Stiller, whose net worth is estimated at around $200 million by Celebrity Net Worth, reposted Lewis Hamilton's picture and wrote:

"This is exciting ❤️‍🔥."

Hamilton's ties with Hollywood run deeper as he is producing an F1-based movie starring Brad Pitt, which is scheduled to release this year. Moreover, he is friends with many actors and musicians across the entertainment industry.

Hamilton was recently spotted on a lunch date with 'Modern Family' actor Sofia Vergara, igniting dating rumors. However, neither the Brit nor the actress have addressed these rumors.

Meanwhile, the seven-time world champion is currently investing his time in getting to know his new team, Scuderia Ferrari, better. After the test session in Fiorano, he is likely to meet key engineers and mechanics who will be possibly working on his side of the garage next season.

Lewis Hamilton got inked ahead of Ferrari's debut

Lewis Hamilton (Image - Source: Getty)

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton didn't leave any stone unturned in preparing for the iconic Ferrari debut. Days before landing in Maranello, he spent a week in New York City to spend time with friends and also got himself tattooed.

Mr. K tattoo studio shared a picture of Hamilton on Instagram on January 21, flaunting his new tattoo. The Brit reportedly had '11:11' inked on his neck, with the significance of the number being linked to his mother, whose birthday falls on November 11.

"I'm so excited about your new chapter, bro @lewishamilton 🔥🏎️🔥 For his Mum 11:11 ✨"

Hamilton was raised by his biological mother till the age of 12. Following this, he moved to live with his dad, Anthony Hamilton, who worked multiple jobs to ensure financial stability, as F1 was an expensive sport to pursue in the UK.

