2021 Mexican GP schedule: When and where to watch the sessions

With five races remaining in the 2021 F1 season and an intense championship battle underway, the Mexican GP at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit is billed as one of the most exciting races of the year.

Scheduled for the weekend of November 5-7, the 4.31 km high-altitude circuit runs through colossal grand stands and the 71-lap race will be F1's sixth in the country since its return to the venue in 2015. It is predicted to be a sell-out like its American counterpart last month.

For Indian audiences Star Sports is the official broadcaster providing the F1 feed for the Mexican GP and for American audiences it will be ESPN Sport. Local Mexican audiences can view all the race action on Televisa.

The Mexican GP is expected to witness some intense track action battles between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in the Drivers' Championship, where the latter leads the former by 12 points. The Constructor's Championship has Mercedes battling the Red Bull Racing team for the main title while midfield teams like McLaren and Ferrari are locked in an intense fight for third place.

The schedule for the 2021 Mexican GP weekend for American and Indian viewers is as follows:

Session Broadcaster Date Time Free Practice 1 Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD Disney Hotstar November 5th, 2021 11:00 PM Free Practice 1 ESPN Sports ESPN Deportes November 5th, 2021 12:30 PM Free Practice 2 Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD Disney Hotstar November 6th, 2021 02:30 AM Free Practice 2 ESPN Sports ESPN Deportes November 5th, 2021 05:00 PM Free Practice 3 Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD Disney Hotstar November 6th, 2021 11:30 PM Free Practice 3 ESPN Sports ESPN Deportes November 6th, 2021 02:00 PM Qualifying Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD Disney Hotstar November 7th, 2021 01:30 AM Qualifying ESPN Sports ESPN Deportes November 6th, 2021 04:00 PM RACE Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD Disney Hotstar November 8th, 2021 12:30 AM RACE ESPN Sports ESPN Deportes November 7th, 2021 02:00 PM

Edited by Sanjay Rajan