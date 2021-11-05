×
Create
Notifications

2021 Mexican GP schedule: When and where to watch the sessions

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit is set to host the 2021 Mexican GP. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit is set to host the 2021 Mexican GP. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Niharika Ghorpade
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Nov 05, 2021 09:07 PM IST
News

With five races remaining in the 2021 F1 season and an intense championship battle underway, the Mexican GP at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit is billed as one of the most exciting races of the year.

Scheduled for the weekend of November 5-7, the 4.31 km high-altitude circuit runs through colossal grand stands and the 71-lap race will be F1's sixth in the country since its return to the venue in 2015. It is predicted to be a sell-out like its American counterpart last month.

For Indian audiences Star Sports is the official broadcaster providing the F1 feed for the Mexican GP and for American audiences it will be ESPN Sport. Local Mexican audiences can view all the race action on Televisa.

The Mexican GP is expected to witness some intense track action battles between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in the Drivers' Championship, where the latter leads the former by 12 points. The Constructor's Championship has Mercedes battling the Red Bull Racing team for the main title while midfield teams like McLaren and Ferrari are locked in an intense fight for third place.

2021 Mexican GP to be held between November 5-7

The schedule for the 2021 Mexican GP weekend for American and Indian viewers is as follows:

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Session

Broadcaster 

Date

Time

Free Practice 1 

Star Sports Select 2,

Star Sports Select 2 HD

Disney Hotstar 

November 5th, 2021

11:00 PM

Free Practice 1 

ESPN Sports 

ESPN Deportes

November 5th, 2021

12:30 PM

Free Practice 2

Star Sports Select 2,

Star Sports Select 2 HD

Disney Hotstar 

November 6th, 2021

02:30 AM

Free Practice 2

ESPN Sports 

ESPN Deportes

November 5th, 2021

05:00 PM

Free Practice 3

Star Sports Select 2,

Star Sports Select 2 HD

Disney Hotstar 

November 6th, 2021

11:30 PM

Free Practice 3

ESPN Sports 

ESPN Deportes

November 6th, 2021

02:00 PM

Qualifying 

Star Sports Select 2,

Star Sports Select 2 HD

Disney Hotstar 

November 7th, 2021

01:30 AM

Qualifying 

ESPN Sports 

ESPN Deportes

November 6th, 2021

04:00 PM

RACE 

Star Sports Select 2,

Star Sports Select 2 HD

Disney Hotstar 

November 8th, 2021 

12:30 AM

RACE 

ESPN Sports 

ESPN Deportes

November 7th, 2021

02:00 PM

Edited by Sanjay Rajan
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी