2023 F1 Hungarian GP will be Red Bull’s final big upgrade package, declares Christian Horner

Red Bull have been indomitable in the whole of the 2023 Championship. The RB19 is unstoppable and undefeatable as of now, however, team principal Christian Horner confirms that RB19 developments are pretty much finished.

The Red Bull boss was the harbinger of bad news for their rivals as he said on GPFans:

"This upgrade is the last significant one before the end of the year."

Red Bull's final upgrade is bringing in new side pods. This upgrade is based on a radiator inlet that is both wide and shallow than the previous side pods. The upgrade has improved the undercut between the floor and the inlet. It has also increased the air pressure through the inlet, which would help the car cool efficiently.

Hungaroring would be about keeping the cars and tires cool, which would be a problem for many drivers. Red Bull do not seem to be affected by this as of now with this new and improved side pod.

Christian Horner said (via GPFans):

"The cooling of the car seems under control, although it is a challenge."

This also means that Red Bull are ready to focus on their next year's car RB20. They hope to make a rocket machine that would help them lead the standings next year as well.

7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton pips Max Verstappen in qualifying even after upgrades to car by Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton secures his 104th pole in the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP, zooming past Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. This was the sixth consecutive time that Verstappen missed the pole position at the Hungarian GP.

According to the two-time world champion, his driving in the qualifying was "all over the shop." Verstappen fell behind Hamilton by 0.003s and had been unhappy with his balance throughout practice and struggled through qualifying.

Assessing his practice session and qualifying run, according to RacingNews365.com, Verstappen explained:

"I have been struggling the whole weekend to find a good balance. Every session has been up and down. In qualifying, it was really difficult in Q1 and Q2 to feel confident and attack corners. I thought my first run in Q3 was quite good but then the second run again, no feeling. You try to push a bit more but you lose the rear, lose the front."

With the new upgrades introduced just before the Hungarian GP, Verstappen believes that there have been no setbacks with the new side pods.