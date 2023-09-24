2023 F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Full race results explored as Max Verstappen helps Red Bull secure constructors championship

The 2023 Japanese Grand Prix came to an end at the Red Bull garage as Max Verstappen's victory in the race sealed the team's sixth constructor's world championship. The driver, on the other hand, is very close to marking his third consecutive world championship, which can happen in the next race in Qatar.

The race at the Suzuka circuit pretty much had the winner decided right after qualifying on Saturday after Verstappen took pole from almost a second to the driver in second place. The race started well enough for him, but not so much for his teammate Sergio Perez who dropped down to almost the back of the grid because of an early pit stop on the second lap under the safety car (to change a damaged front wing).

Perez then had difficulties in getting ahead of the grid, not long before sending Kevin Magnussen into a spin at the hairpin whilst trying to overtake. This saw him being awarded with a five-second time penalty. His car was then retired, but it was out again later in the race for just one lap, with the intent to not carry the time penalty into the future race.

Ultimately, the team sealed the world championship with 623 points; 318 points over Mercedes in second.

Meanwhile, McLaren had a day to celebrate at the Japanese Grand Prix as both their cars marked for the second and third place on the podium. Oscar Piastri got up there for the first time in his rookie season, an excellent show of performance.

Lando Norris was ahead of him as he repeated his best F1 finish once more at P2. Behind them, Ferraris battled with Mercedes and ultimately it was Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, and Russell for P4 to P7, respectively. Behind them, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, and Pierre Gasly made up for the remainder of the point scorers in the race.

The Japanese Grand Prix home hero, Yuki Tsunoda had to settle for yet another finish out of the points P12, behind his teammate Liam Lawson at P11, and were followed by the one remaining Alfa Romeo of Guanyu Zhou.

It was a rather slow day for Haas as they were the final ones who finished the race. There were a total of five retirements in the race which took both Williams, Stroll, Perez, and Bottas.

Final finishing positions at the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix

Here are the final results of the 2023 F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Position Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 2 Lando Norris McLaren 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 4 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 6 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 7 George Russell Mercedes 8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 9 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 11 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 12 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 13 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 14 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 15 Kevin Magnussen Haas DNF Alexander Albon Williams DNF Logan Sargeant Williams DNF Lance Stroll Aston Martin DNF Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing DNF Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo