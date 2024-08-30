2024 F1 Italian GP upgrades: Who has brought what?

After the Dutch GP, the F1 circus moves to the second race after the 2024 summer break for the 2024 Italian GP. The teams have already arrived at the historic track of Monza and have brought loads of new upgrades for their cars. This time, every single team has worked on their cars over the three-week holiday and brought some kind of upgrades to the Grand Prix.

Here is a list of upgrades brought by the teams to the Italian GP.

2024 F1 Italian GP: List of upgrades

Expand Tweet

Trending

Red Bull

Front Wing (Circuit Specific)

Rear Wing (Circuit Specific)

Even though Red Bull is facing stern competition from rivals like McLaren, and Mercedes in recent races, they have not brought any major upgrades to the Italian GP. The Austrian team only introduced new front and rear wings with a modified last element to reduce drag and load.

Mercedes

Rear Wing (Performance)

Mercedes have been on the rise in the last few races, they recently won the Belgian GP with Hamilton, despite Russell being disqualified from P1. For Monza, they brought a new rear wing to alter downforce and drag that suit the high-speed track.

Ferrari

Front Wing (Circuit Specific)

Nose (Performance)

Mirror (Performance)

Floor Fences (Performance)

Floor Body (Performance)

Floor Edge (Performance)

Diffuser (Performance)

Coke/Engine Cover (Performance)

Rear Wing (Performance)

Ferrari brought the most extensive upgrade package to their home GP. They have been struggling ever since F1 entered the European leg of races. They were unable to win any races after the Monaco GP, while McLaren and Mercedes further closed the gap to Red Bull.

For Italian GP, they have brought a new front wing, nose, mirror, floor fences, floor body, floor edge, diffuser, coke/engine cover, and rear wing. These parts aim to bring small aerodynamic changes throughout the body of the SF-24. The Italian giants hope to bounce back using this new upgrade package.

McLaren

Front Corner (Circuit Specific)

Front Wing (Circuit Specific)

Coke/Engine (Performance)

McLaren has been one of the fastest teams on the current grid. They have been even faster than defending world champions Red Bull at the moment. The team recently brought new front brake duct, front wing, and side pods for the Italian GP.

These parts are circuit-specific, meaning they were specifically made for high-speed tracks like Monza. They aim to reduce drag and improve aerodynamic performance around the car.

Aston Martin

Expand Tweet

Front Wing (Circuit Specific)

Beam Wing (Circuit Specific)

Rear Wing (Performance)

Aston Martin has been struggling ever since the 2023 F1 season. In 2024, they have been trying to get near the top teams and drivers. For the Italian GP, the British team brought a front wing, beam wing, and rear wing, all of them altering the load and drag particularly for Monza.

Alpine

Front Wing (Circuit Specific)

Alpine started their 2024 F1 season on the back foot, but they have gradually improved their performance over the first few races. They are currently fighting in the midfield and trying to close the gap to top teams. For the Italian GP, the French team only brought a new front wing that has a modified flap.

Williams

Front Wing Endplate (Circuit Specific)

Front Wing (Circuit Specific)

Rear Wing (Circuit Specific)

Williams suffered a crash at the Dutch GP and was not able to run both their cars in the race. Coming for the Italian GP, Williams has brought a new front, beam, and rear wing. These wings are also circuit-specific and aim to alter load and drag according to Monza.

Visa Cash App RB

Front Wing (Circuit Specific)

Floor Body (Performance)

Rear Wing (Circuit Specific)

Beam Wing (Circuit Specific)

Halo (Circuit Specific)

Mirrors (Circuit Specific)

RB has also brought a sizable upgrade to Monza. They have also been struggling to get out of the lower midfield in the 2024 F1 season.

The team brought parts like a front wing, floor edge, rear wing, beam wing, halo, and mirrors. These all are once again focused on low drag and downforce configuration.

Stake F1 team Kick Sauber

Front Wing (Circuit Specific)

Floor Body (Performance)

Diffuser (Performance)

Rear Wing (Circuit Specific)

Sauber is the last team on the grid as of now. Both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu have not scored any points up until now. To try to get into the points, they have also brought several new floor changes, diffusers, and wings that either rebalance the low-drag wing or reduce load. The floor parts are to improve aerodynamic efficiency underneath the car.

Haas

Front Wing (Circuit Specific)

Front Suspension (Performance)

Haas also brought a new low-drag front wing for the Italian GP. Along with that, they got a front suspension with a new lower wishbone and pushrod fairing. These parts will help them reduce drag and further improve the airflow around the suspension.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback