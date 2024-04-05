2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix upgrades: Who has brought what?

The F1 circus has arrived at the Suzuka Circuit for the 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix. All 10 teams have already taken their cars out for the first two practice sessions of the race weekend.

As soon as an F1 season begins, teams learn about their new cars and start developing new parts for them. Some of them can be track-specific, while others can generally improve the car's overall performance.

Coming into the Japanese Grand Prix after three races under their belt, several teams have brought upgrades to their machines.

2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix: List of upgrades

Red Bull

Sidepod Inlet (Performance)

Floor Body (Performance)

Floor Edge (Performance)

Front Corner (Circuit Specific)

Red Bull had a poor race at the Australian GP, where Max Verstappen retired from the race due to brake failure and Sergio Perez was unable to bag a podium finish. Coming into Japan, the defending world champions have brought new parts, most of which are performance-oriented.

These parts improve the aerodynamic pressures and loads around the car, along with smaller brake ducts for Suzuka Circuit specifically.

Ferrari

Rear Wing (Circuit specific)

Rear Suspension (Performance)

Ferrari had a brilliant race at the Australian GP, where they had a 1-2 finish with Carlos Sainz winning the race. For the Japanese GP, the Italian giants have brought a different rear wing, anticipating that it may rain during the race weekend. Furthermore, they brought new rear suspension fairings to improve efficiency.

McLaren

Front Corner (Circuit specific)

McLaren only brought new brake ducts that suited the Suzuka Circuit and improved their car's aerodynamic efficiency.

Aston Martin

Floor Body (Performance)

Floor Fences (Performance)

Floor Edge (Performance)

Diffuser (Performance)

Coke/Engine Cover (Performance)

Beam Wing (Performance)

Aston Martin came loaded with lots of upgrade parts for the Japanese Grand Prix. Their main focus with these updates was to improve the underbody airflow and performance. They made major changes to their car's floor and changed the diffusers, engine cover, and beam wing to work in tandem with the new floor.

Alpine

Front Wing (Performance)

Front Corner (Performance)

Beam Wing (Performance)

Alpine brought a new front wing that helps them reduce drag on their car. They also brought new ducts for front brakes that work better with the aforementioned new front wing. Finally, the new beam wing increases the load on the floor of the car.

Williams

Front Wing Endplate (Performance)

Rear Wing (Circuit specific)

Beam Wing (Circuit specific)

Williams struggled at the Australian GP after Alex Albon's massive crash, which forced them to race only one car and sacrifice Logan Sargeant in the process. Nonetheless, the British team managed to bring a few upgrades to Suzuka. The new front wing, rear wing, and beam wing would help them improve downforce and drag around the car.

Visa Cash App RB

Floor Body (Performance)

Floor Edge (Performance)

Visa Cash App RB only brought two upgrades to the Japanese Grand Prix, but they are quite significant. The team brought a completely new floor body to increase local load and airflow underneath the car. The floor edge works in tandem with the floor edge to improve the load as well.

Stake F1 Team

Floor Body (Performance)

The Stake F1 team also brought a new floor body that will help them improve airflow efficiency underneath the car.

The 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix commenced on Friday, April 5, with the first two practice sessions. On Saturday, April 6, teams will participate in the final practice before the qualifying session. On Sunday, April 7, the main race will be held.