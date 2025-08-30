2025 F1 Dutch GP qualifying results: What is the starting grid for the Race?

Formula 1 returned after the summer break with the Dutch GP at Zandvoort, where Oscar Piastri claimed the pole ahead of his McLaren teammate, Lando Norris. Reigning champion Max Verstappen qualified in P3.Saturday's final qualifying session saw the dominant McLaren drivers on the front row once again as Piastri pulled off 1:08.662 on the timesheet, which was nearly a hundredth of a second faster than Norris. Verstappen, in P3, managed a time of 1:08.925.Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls managed a career-best P4 on Saturday, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell. The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are slotted in for P6 and P7, respectively, ahead of Liam Lawson of Racing Bulls.Williams' Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso qualified in P9 and P10, respectively. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda were out in Q2 and qualified in P11 and P12.Here is the grid line-up for Sunday's Dutch GP race:#1 Oscar Piastri - McLaren#2 Lando Norris - McLaren#3 Max Verstappen - Red Bull#4 Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls#5 George Russell - Mercedes#6 Charles Leclerc - Ferrari#7 Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari#8 Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls#9 Carlos Sainz - Williams#10 Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin#11 Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes#12 Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull#13 Gabriel Bortoleto - Kick Sauber#14 Pierre Gasly - Alpine#15 Alex Albon - Williams#16 Franco Colapinto - Alpine#17 Nico Hulkenberg - Kick Sauber#18 Esteban Ocon - Haas#19 Oliver Bearman - Haas#20 Lance Stroll - Aston MartinMcLaren boss shared his thoughts after 1-2 in Dutch GP qualifyingThe McLaren F1 team principal, Andrea Stella, shared his thoughts after his drivers pulled off a 1-2 on Saturday at the Dutch GP qualifying. Speaking about their performances and how they were closer to each other, here's what Stella said:Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris of McLaren - Source: Getty Images&quot;They've been very, very close throughout. And in Q3 they were 0.012s apart [on the first run] and the second attempt they were 0.004s apart. Both on the limit, both deserved the pole but only one can have it so well done Oscar.&quot; (Via Sky Sports F1)Lando Norris trails his teammate, Oscar Piastri, in the Driver's Standings after 14 races and three Sprints. The gap between them is nine points, and Norris needs to win the race to reduce his gap to the Australian driver.