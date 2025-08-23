2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast this weekend?

The F1 season will return to on-track action after the summer break to host the annual Dutch Grand Prix and kick-start the second half of the 2025 season. It has been a frantic start to the final year of the current set of regulations, as the first half of the year saw 14 races and three Sprints in just five months.
Although McLaren have been the dominant force this year, as evidenced by their on-track performances and 11 out of 14 victories, there is a battle for the driver's championship between its two drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
The pair have been nip and tuck in the first half of the season and traded blows on the track with multiple momentum changes thus far. Heading into the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, Piastri and Norris would hope that they will once again be clear in front of their rivals and battle it out for the race win.
However, the weather will once again play a role at the iconic Zandvoort track, which hosts its penultimate race of its contract, which expires at the end of next year. As per Weather.com, below are the weather predictions for the Dutch Grand Prix next weekend:
Friday - FP1 and FP2
Forecast: Overcast conditions with rain showers in the afternoon.
Temperature: 19C/67F
Chance of Rain: Less than 60%
Saturday - FP3 and Qualifying
Forecast: Periodic rain throughout the day
Temperature: 18C/65F
Chance of Rain: 70%
Sunday- Race
Forecast: Rain with cloudy weather
Temperature: 17C/64F
Chance of Rain: 60%
Former F1 driver criticizes the government for a lack of funding towards the Dutch Grand Prix
Former F1 driver Alex Wurz stated that he believed that the government was not actively helping the Dutch Grand Prix with financial support, despite the race weekend turning out to be a profitable venture.
Speaking with GPBlog, the chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers Association (GPDA) said:
"So much money remains in the country, and the country is still a complete net winner each and every F1 Grand Prix. You do your math and consider all the costs and the money that remains here, the host country remains a net winner. But if governments are shy to say ‘I'm helping the promoter’ like in the Netherlands, they don't speak as businessmen in the interest of the country.
"It's a global platform like you can't imagine. So in my opinion it's almost a no-brainer that the governments should be involved, because you're simply winning. And I am not counting the media and PR effect of this global platform, which in itself has an enormous value, but a bit harder to quantify for a nation like the Netherlands."
The Dutch Grand Prix returned to the calendar in 2021 and has been a popular event owing to Max Verstappen's dominance in the sport.