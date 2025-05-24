2025 F1 Monaco GP Qualifying Results: Full Starting Grid for the Race

It was yet another stunning qualifying at the streets of the principality as McLaren driver Lando Norris took his second pole position of the season for the annual Monaco GP. Heading into the all-important qualifying session, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was the driver to beat for the rest of the grid, as he had topped all three free practice sessions.

The Monegasque driver has always been mighty in his hometown as he has taken three poles to go along with his win last year. However, Norris was able to pull out an excellent lap in the final minutes of the Q3 session to finish ahead of his Ferrari rival.

The duo finished ahead of championship leader Oscar Piastri, who did not have enough to challenge for a maiden pole position. They were followed by Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Hamilton had a sketchy moment, for which he had to go see the race stewards due to impeding, and got a three-place penalty.

Here's how the grid looks for Sunday's Monaco GP:

#1 Lando Norris - McLaren

#2 Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

#3 Oscar Piastri - McLaren

#4 Max Verstappen - Red Bull

#5 Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls

#6 Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin

#7 Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari

#8 Esteban Ocon - Haas

#9 Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls

#10 Alex Albon - Williams

#11 Carlos Sainz - Williams

#12 Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull

#13 Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber

#14 George Russell - Mercedes

#15 Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes

#16 Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber

#17 Pierre Gasly - Alpine

#18 Franco Colapinto - Alpine

#19 Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

#20 Oliver Bearman - Haas

Lando Norris expresses his emotions after taking pole for the Monaco GP

McLaren driver Lando Norris gave a subdued reaction to getting his first pole position at the Monaco GP, but admitted that he was happy with his efforts. The British driver reflected on the feat.

"I'm happy. It doesn't mean I have to show emotion. This is not a new approach! I am very happy, especially to do it here in Monaco, and do it ahead of Charles is that little bit sweeter. This weekend has been about making little bits of progress every session, every lap," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I've not thought of that [the strategy] yet. There's been a lot of thoughts on it but all my work has been to do a good job in qualifying. I've done that, so I will high-five my team and we will get cracking with the work for tomorrow."

Norris had previously finished P3 in the 2021 Monaco GP, which remains his best result at the track.

