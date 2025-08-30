  • home icon
"300 problems and he also finds a fox": Fans react Charles Leclerc encountering a fox during the F1 Dutch GP qualifying

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Aug 30, 2025 14:18 GMT
In Picture: Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. Credit: Getty Images.


Fans took to their social media accounts to share their reactions after Charles Leclerc encountered a fox during the Dutch GP qualifying. The Ferrari driver, out on his flying lap, encountered the fox and reported it to his team on the radio.

During Q2 of the Dutch GP, Leclerc encountered a fox on the track while entering Turn 10 of the Zandvoort track, and immediately informed the team about it. Taking to his team radio, the Monegasque driver said:

"There was a fox, entry of Turn 10. I think he's taking the exit road through."

As Leclerc's encounter with the fox surfaced on the internet, fans shared their reactions on the micro-blogging site, comparing his numerous problems with Ferrari, ranging from the balance of the car to the team's strategies.

Here are some reactions taken from X, formerly Twitter:

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "300 problems and he also finds a fox."
Another fan wrote, "He’s in his Dora the explorer era."
"The fox turned around and said "it'll pass," wrote another fan.
Another fan wrote, "Even a fox is luckier than me."
"When I don't feel like doing my work, then I start noticing random things," wrote a fan.
Another fan wrote, “Ihthink he’s taking the exit road” is making me giggle so bad for no reason."
How did Dutch GP qualifying turn out for Charles Leclerc?

Charles Leclerc qualified in P6 for Sunday's Dutch GP race as the sport returned to the Netherlands after the summer break. The Monegasque driver managed to set 1:09.340 on the timesheet, which was nearly seven-tenths slower than the pole sitter, Oscar Piastri.

Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on August 30, 2025 in Zandvoort, Netherlands.
Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on August 30, 2025 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. - Source: Getty Images

Leclerc's teammate, Lewis Hamilton qualified in P7, with 1:09.390. Oscar Piastri of McLaren claimed the pole, ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris. Max Verstappen, the three-time Dutch GP winner and the home hero, qualified in P3.

Ferrari are in P2 in the Constructors' Championship with 260 points after 14 races and three Sprints. Charles Leclerc is in P5 in the Drivers' Championship with 151 points, 42 points ahead of his teammate, Hamilton (109 points, and P6).

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

