"300 problems and he also finds a fox": Fans react Charles Leclerc encountering a fox during the F1 Dutch GP qualifying

Fans took to their social media accounts to share their reactions after Charles Leclerc encountered a fox during the Dutch GP qualifying. The Ferrari driver, out on his flying lap, encountered the fox and reported it to his team on the radio.
During Q2 of the Dutch GP, Leclerc encountered a fox on the track while entering Turn 10 of the Zandvoort track, and immediately informed the team about it. Taking to his team radio, the Monegasque driver said:
"There was a fox, entry of Turn 10. I think he's taking the exit road through."
As Leclerc's encounter with the fox surfaced on the internet, fans shared their reactions on the micro-blogging site, comparing his numerous problems with Ferrari, ranging from the balance of the car to the team's strategies.
Here are some reactions taken from X, formerly Twitter:
Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "300 problems and he also finds a fox."
Another fan wrote, "He’s in his Dora the explorer era."
"The fox turned around and said "it'll pass," wrote another fan.
Another fan wrote, "Even a fox is luckier than me."
"When I don't feel like doing my work, then I start noticing random things," wrote a fan.
Another fan wrote, “Ihthink he’s taking the exit road” is making me giggle so bad for no reason."
How did Dutch GP qualifying turn out for Charles Leclerc?
Charles Leclerc qualified in P6 for Sunday's Dutch GP race as the sport returned to the Netherlands after the summer break. The Monegasque driver managed to set 1:09.340 on the timesheet, which was nearly seven-tenths slower than the pole sitter, Oscar Piastri.
Leclerc's teammate, Lewis Hamilton qualified in P7, with 1:09.390. Oscar Piastri of McLaren claimed the pole, ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris. Max Verstappen, the three-time Dutch GP winner and the home hero, qualified in P3.
Ferrari are in P2 in the Constructors' Championship with 260 points after 14 races and three Sprints. Charles Leclerc is in P5 in the Drivers' Championship with 151 points, 42 points ahead of his teammate, Hamilton (109 points, and P6).