$30M worth F1 legend drops 4-word reaction to FIA's €10,000 fine to WRC racer for swearing

F1 legend Damon Hill reacted to Adrien Fourmaux getting fined €10,000 by the FIA for swearing during a television interview. He called the punishment severe while resharing the story on Instagram.

FIA tightened scrutiny over drivers under its jurisdiction as it announced new guidelines earlier this year.

According to the new sporting conduct, drivers are not allowed to use foul language on the radio. Offense could lead to a hefty monetary fine, and repeated offenses could lead to a reduction in championship points and even a race ban.

While the 2025 F1 season is yet to begin, the FIA has fined World Rally Championship driver Adrien Fourmaux for swearing in a post-race interview. According to 2025 FIA sporting regulations, Fourmaux has been fined €10,000 as it's his first offense.

Moreover, Autosport mentioned that Adrien could also face a race ban in the future if he were to continue to repeat the offense. With that, Fourmaux becomes the first driver to be fined by the FIA for swearing.

Meanwhile, former F1 champion Damon Hill reacted to the development and shared his opinion, saying that the punishment was severe. He reshared a story on Instagram to express his viewpoint.

"This is draconian IMHO."

Damon Hill's story on Adrien Fourmaux [Image Source: @96f1champ/Instagram]

The FIA will also be applying the same rules for F1 drivers in the 2025 season. Last season, four-time world champion Max Verstappen was pulled up for swearing during a 2024 Singapore Grand Prix press interview.

Since it was his first offense, the FIA didn't impose a monetary fine and asked him to do community service. However, F1 drivers are unhappy with the new regulation. Last season, the Grand Prix Drivers Association released a statement expressing its displeasure.

The organization urged the FIA to reconsider the decision. However, the governing body has instead increased punishment for swearing issues, and the GPDA is yet to release a statement regarding the development.

Carlos Sainz criticized F1's new regulations on swearing issues

Carlos Sainz (Image Source: Getty)

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz unveiled Williams' 2025 season challenger at a grand event in Silverstone. During the event, he spoke to the media and addressed the regulations set by FIA over the driver's swearing issue.

Sainz opined that drivers need to adopt a good vocabulary to be role models for children. However, he also said that the FIA's punishments, which include a race ban, are perhaps too harsh.

Talking to Autoracer, Sainz said:

"I am in favor of making an effort when all the children are watching us to at least have good behavior and a decent vocabulary. I think it is not very difficult, but do we need fines or to be checked for this? I do not know."

"At the same time, I think this is too much for the team radios for the adrenaline and the pressure we have inside the car. I think it is excessive what the FIA is trying to achieve with the bans."

Alex Albon, his new teammate, also echoed a similar sentiment as he opined that FIA's new regulations were not appropriate.

