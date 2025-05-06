7x F1 champion Lewis Hamilton anointed the best F1 driver by grid rival

Lewis Hamilton is regarded as one of the best drivers on the F1 grid, and his Racing Bulls rival, Isack Hadjar, has shared his testimony on his greatness. The Frenchman appreciated his performances over the years and deems him his idol.

The 40-year-old has amassed seven world titles, 105 race wins, and much more in the F1 sphere. This has helped him become the most successful driver in the history of F1 statistically.

Moreover, multiple drivers have often accredited the Briton as the best F1 driver, and Hadjar has followed suit, as he said on the Mo Show podcast:

"I would say the best F1 driver is definitely Lewis Hamilton for me. Because of the longevity, statistics and also he was never trying to be dirty, so he was always winning on merit."

Though the seven-time champion is statistically the greatest driver, his new chapter at Ferrari has not been off to a great start.

Lewis Hamilton reflects on a difficult Miami Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton won the Sprint race in China and bagged his first victory in the Scuderia red. However, since then, he has trailed Charles Leclerc in the intra-team battle.

The Miami Grand Prix weekend gave him a chance to come back at his teammate, as Leclerc did not start the Sprint race, and he claimed a top-three finish in a chaotic Sprint race. Despite the early headstart, the pecking order between the scarlet duo was restored at the Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton got knocked out in Q2 during the qualifying for the Grand Prix. However, a lucky VSC helped him get back into the top 10. But a team order saga broke out, which saw him share frustrated messages over the radio. Reflecting on the race after finishing P8, he said (via Ferrari):

"Overall, we’ve made some solid steps forward this weekend. P8 isn’t where we aim to be of course, and there are definitely learnings to take moving forward, but considering where we started it was a decent recovery."

"I’m starting to feel more at one with the car, which is encouraging, and I’m as motivated as ever to be fighting at the front. We’re still lacking a bit of pace, but everyone is working incredibly hard behind the scenes and we’re hopeful of making progress in the coming races. We’ll just keep pushing and stay focused on the work ahead."

On the other hand, Oscar Piastri brought home a McLaren 1-2 as Lando Norris followed him to the checkered flag. This helped Piastri extend his lead by 16 points in the drivers' championship over his teammate.

