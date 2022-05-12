"9 out of 10" - Mercedes boss Toto Wolff rates 'spectacular' 2022 F1 Miami GP

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff believes the Miami GP produced spectacular racing and considers it a great success. He feels the race delivered its share of entertainment despite being the inaugural edition.

Describing the racing value of the event in a team media call, Wolff said:

"As for the race you can say what you want, it was a first. Sometimes, tracks get it wrong, this one didn’t get it wrong. They had a good DRS zone, two good DRS zones and even the track braking in Turn 17 for example gave great racing.

"It was very difficult to brake into Turn 17, if you lost a line you then obviously lose a position or two and its clear that drivers would say well that is not optimum.

He added:

"But for racing and for entertainment, great stuff. That is exactly how it should be. Its almost like a trick gravel bag that you need to put in there to make exciting action. All in all I would say for a first, 9 out of 10."

Wolff felt the track delivered good racing with its effective DRS zones. Citing the example of Turn 17, which was a tricky corner, the Mercedes chief said the new American circuit produced exciting track action in its inaugural edition.

While many drivers and teams felt the track needed a few tweaks, the Austrian believes the circuit was outstanding.

Mercedes chief believes the Miami GP was a successful event for F1

From an entertainment perspective, Toto Wolff felt the Miami GP was successful in creating hype around F1. He enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere, stating that it was great to see massive fan support for the sport in Miami.

Commenting on the event and its success, Wolff said:

“This event was spectacular, the city was literally totally hyped around Formula 1. The fan support is great and honestly I have never been in a race, that created such a buzz in a place and interest, like Miami this time around. You can’t cross the paddock because there are so many people and thats good. We need to be happy that we have such strong support.”

Mercedes managed a fifth and sixth-place finish in the race but had a busy hospitality flooded with VIPs and celebrities.

The Miami GP race saw many celebrities from sports and entertainment grace the paddock. Sports figures such as David Beckham, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Tom Brady and Michael Jordan were spotted in the paddock. Celebrities like Paris Hilton and Michael Douglas were also present at the event.

