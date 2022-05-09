LOOK: Tom Brady spotted alongside Michael Jordan, David Beckham, and Lewis Hamilton at inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was spotted at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix with sporting royalty.

The 44-year-old, who is still in his offseason, while many of the Buccaneers rookies and others have started their preseasons, is enjoying some downtime.

The legendary quarterback posted a picture of himself at the Grand Prix with some of the most decorated athletes ever to walk the earth. Michael Jordan, David Beckham, and Lewis Hamilton, all posed for a picture with Tom Brady.

The stars and celebrities were out in force at the very first Grand Prix event in Miami and the photo of Brady and his distinguished counterparts sent tongues wagging.

It is not often that such a high-profile group of players get together in the same setting and it is a photo that will live long in the memory of those involved.

Can Tom Brady lead the Buccaneers to Super Bowl glory?

Tom Brady is looking for his eighth Super Bowl title

With the legendary quarterback now returning after his ill-fated attempt at retirement, which lasted all of 40 days, the Buccaneers will be in the conversation for Super Bowl favorites.

The Buffalo Bills strengthened themselves with the addition of Von Miller. The reigning champions LA Rams added Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boddy Wagner while the Kansas City Chiefs are in conversation simply because of Patrick Mahomes.

The Buccaneers division will help a lot as well. Both the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are clearly in the rebuilding phase. So, it will come down to the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay for the division title, according to many.

The Saints have been Brady's kryptonite over the last two seasons as they have made him look second rate for the majority of the contests. This includes a 9-0 win back in December 2021 as the Buccaneers were shut out.

New Orleans have added former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu to an already impressive defense so they look like the main challengers to the Buccaneers division throne.

Many will still have Tampa Bay as favorites simply because of Brady, and rightly so. Much of the roster from last season has returned, so expect the Buccaneers to win their fair share of games and go close to matching their 13-win total from last season.

As we have seen, when the Buccaneers get on a roll, they can be difficult to stop. In 2022, you will be hard-pressed to find anyone who will bet against the 44-year-old winning his eighth Super Bowl ring.

