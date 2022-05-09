"Hard to take a picture where Lewis Hamilton is the fourth most famous person" - NFL fans left in awe over group photo at Miami GP including Tom Brady, Michael Jordan and David Beckham

The stars of world sport have come together at the Miami GP, with Tom Brady making an appearance. After many years of trying to get an F1 race in the state, it finally happened.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was in attendance at the event and posted a picture on his Twitter account that included some of the best sportspeople ever.

Michael Jordan, David Beckham and Lewis Hamilton were all snapped together with the Buccaneers' quarterback at the showpiece event. As expected, NFL fans went crazy over the collection of stars with one fan posting a reply to Brady's tweet.

The user wrote: "Hard to take a picture where Lewis is the #4 most famous person so good on ya." ✌️

Dusty Moonshine @DustyMoonshine @TomBrady @LewisHamilton @Jumpman23 Hard to take a picture where Lewis is the #4 most famous person so good on ya ✌️

One Twitter user posted and said that Lionel Messi and LeBron James should be in the picture, instead of Jordan and Beckham.

yello @BostanibobGod @TomBrady @LewisHamilton @Jumpman23 Get messi instead of david beckham and lebron instead of mj and then this picture is goat rn its mid-goat

Another user took a jibe at the photo, saying that everyone in the photo is the second-best player of all-time in their chosen sport.

Schaef @Buckner29966932 @TomBrady @LewisHamilton @Jumpman23 Nice of the second best players of all time i their respective fields to take a photo together

However, not all fans were taking shots at the picture, with one simply saying "What a picture."

A user named Adam wrote that there are three sporting legends, and Lewis Hamilton.

Another user posted that there are a ton of championships in the picture with a couple of goat emojis.

A fan named Jakob said the picture was great.

One user named Joe commented on the picture and said it has to be one of the most goated pictures ever.

A Twitter account named Wilson posted and said that there is some real talent in the photo and asked if there is another four-person photo that has as many credentials as this picture.

Wilson @Twil86 @TomBrady @LewisHamilton @Jumpman23 Wow some real talent in this photo. Is there a 4 person photo out with more credentials than this? 👏👏

One Twitter user replied to the picture and said there are a whopping 37 championships in the photo.

Tom Brady and Buccaneers looking for an improved 2022

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers had a great 2021, although it did not end the way the organization would have hoped. Finishing with a 13-4 record, the Buccaneers hosted a playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, which they won rather easily.

Then came the L.A. Rams, who took them to the cleaners early on before a classic comeback that fell agonizingly short.

Brady himself had, perhaps, his best season ever statistically anyway. The 44-year-old threw for 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions as he was many people's MVP for the season. Aaron Rodgers would go on to win his second-straight MVP award, but the 44-year-old was not far behind him.

With the majority of the roster returning for the 2022 season, Tampa has a real shot to, at least, get back to where they failed last season. Still, with a host of weapons and Brady at quarterback, not to mention their division, it is all set up for the Buccaneers to again be there in the Super Bowl conversation.

Will the 44-year-old be able to keep up his high standards and deliver another Super Bowl to Tampa? We will wait with anticipation.

