Antonio Brown shares hilarious reaction to Tom Brady and Buccaneers' loss to LA Rams

Former Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown has not wasted any time in torching his former team after they saw their season end on Sunday afternoon. The Bucs fell to a 27-30 defeat before the 49ers in Sunday's divisional-round playoff game.

The Buccaneers lost on a walk-off field goal from Matt Gay as time expired, sending the Rams on their way to the NFC Championship, where they will host Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers.

Brown, who was released by the Bucs after his meltdown against the New York Jets weeks ago, took to his Instagram to post a cheeky dig at his former team before posting a screenshot to his Twitter account.

In a photoshopped picture, Brown can be seen at Metlife Stadium, the scene of his now infamous walkout after he refused to re-enter the game due to an ankle injury. The star receiver can be seen holding up a sign that reads "Bucs eliminated." It is just another shot that the 33-year-old has taken at his former employers.

Antonio Brown is a free agent now

After he was unceremoniously released by the Buccaneers, the wide receiver is now a free agent. With his ankle injury needing surgery, the 33-year-old will be back in time for training camp, should a team take the gamble.

Thought to be on his last chance when he signed with Tampa Bay back in 2020, the star wideout was a model citizen in the first half of his debut season with the Bucs (he joined in Week 9) as the team won the Super Bowl in Tom Brady's first season with the franchise.

He followed the same temperament for the first half of the current season before injuring his ankle against the Eagles in Week 6, with the diminutive receiver not spotted again until Week 16.

During that time, Brown's fake vaccination card fiasco surfaced, with many suggesting that he was now done with the Buccaneers, but head coach Bruce Arians decided against it and the receiver remained with the team.

Then came his spat with Arians on the sidelines during the third quarter of the Bucs' game against the New York Jets. He was seen tossing his helmet and pads onto the sideline bench as he made his way down the tunnel and seemingly out of the NFL.

Also Read Article Continues below

Currently a free agent, it remains to be seen as to whether he will be picked up by another team next season, given his off-field troubles. If not, it is a terrible way for a potential Hall of Fame career to come to an end.

Edited by Piyush Bisht