Antonio Brown's fake vaccination card scandal could be deemed a federal offense if found guilty 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown could be in trouble with the law over his fake COVID vaccination card situation.

According to reports from the Tampa Bay TImes, Brown and his girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, tried to get Brown's personal chef, Steven Ruiz, to obtain fake COVID vaccination cards for the Johnson and Johnson shot.

Ruiz revealed text messages between Moreau and himself showed that she offered $500 for the fake vaccination cards.

Ruiz was not able to get the fake cards for Brown and Moreau and it all came out when Ruiz wanted Brown to settle his debt of $10,000 for his cooking services.

Brown could face criminal charges over fake card

As per ESPN, all 32 NFL teams were briefed before training camp started that if a player did obtain a fake vaccination card, it is considered a federal crime. If it is found that Brown did have a fake vaccination card, then he will be at the mercy of the law.

Just what the repercussions would be in Brown did have a fake vaccination card remains to be seen, but at this stage these are just allegations with no substance.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Buccaneers now have released this statement regarding the ⁦ @NFLSTROUD ⁩ report alleging that Antonio Brown used a fake vaccination card: Buccaneers now have released this statement regarding the ⁦@NFLSTROUD⁩ report alleging that Antonio Brown used a fake vaccination card: https://t.co/mPpuNyvYiQ

The Buccaneers released a statement after the information came to light stating that they had "received completed vaccination cards from all Tampa Bay Buccaneers players."

"All vaccination cards were reviewed by Buccaneers personnel and no irregularities were observed," the team said.

Since Week 3 of the NFL season, Brown has been dealing with COVID and an ankle injury that has kept him out of the Buccaneers' last three games.

Trouble seems to follow the star receiver and this is the latest in a long line of off-field issues that have plagued his career the last two or so years.

While in the team, Brown is extremely productive and is one of Tom Brady's most trusted targets. His absence has been felt as the Buccaneers have lost two out of the three games Brown has missed.

"I hope this is untrue and I hate that AB put himself in a compromising situation again." @ShannonSharpe on reports of Antonio Brown acquiring a fake vaccination card:"I hope this is untrue and I hate that AB put himself in a compromising situation again." .@ShannonSharpe on reports of Antonio Brown acquiring a fake vaccination card:"I hope this is untrue and I hate that AB put himself in a compromising situation again." https://t.co/Kq5huccujP

Brown has 418 receiving yards and four touchdowns this season in his five games, with his best return coming against Miami, where he caught seven balls for 124 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-17 blowout win for Tampa.

It is unknown when Brown will be back on the field, initially because of his ankle injury but also because of the potential legal trouble he could be in if he is found to have used fake vaccination cards.

One thing is for sure: Brady and the Buccaneers desperately need him on the field as they look to defend their Super Bowl crown.

