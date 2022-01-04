Did the Buccaneers cut Antonio Brown?

Many Antonio Brown and Buccaneers fans expected a blowout of the New York Jets en route to locking in a 12-win season. They got the win but it was anything but easy.

During the contest, there was an incident where Antonio Brown took off his shoulder pads and shirt and tossed them to fans in the stands before walking out of the stadium while waving to the crowd.

The bizarre scene played out on live television in front of tens of thousands of fans in the stadium and millions of NFL fans at home. What are the consequences of what took place at the Jets' stadium for Brown?

Here's what has happened and what could happen in the future.

Is Antonio Brown now a free agent?

Speaking after the thrilling comeback, head coach Bruce Arians was asked about Brown's outburst and essential rage quit. Some may have expected him to put Brown on blast.

Instead, Arians was short and to the point, according to a clip posted on Twitter by Ben Murphy:

"He is no longer a Buc, alright? That's the end of the story. Let's talk about the guys who were out there trying to win the game."

Although there hasn't been an "official" statement saying that Brown is released, you can likely expect one to soon follow.

What happens next for Antonio Brown?

Arians brushed off questions about Brown as quickly as possible and while Arians is moving on as if he was never there to begin with, Brown's life is now in crisis.

He has essentially pushed his way off the Buccaneers' team and now has a list of questions he has to answer. Which team should he go to? Should he even play football anymore?

Additionally, one could guess that fines and a suspension will be levied against Brown for his actions on the field. This could take some time.

With the playoffs starting in two weeks, Brown needs to answer these questions quickly or he'll miss the rest of the season.

Considering that he needs to learn a playbook to be of use, one could argue that there's no time for Brown to land anywhere else. That said, he may have one last option: the Pittsburgh Steelers (if they are to make the playoffs).

It would be a long shot for Brown, but he has plenty of knowledge about their scheme and already has chemistry with Ben Roethlisberger.

Of course, after his antics, the Steelers might likely be firm in keeping him from returning. However, assuming the Steelers win on Monday Night Football, their season is still alive.

Landing Brown could give Big Ben Roethlisberger the boost needed to beat the Browns later tonight.

The Steelers need to win out and get help to get in and Brown's raw talent could prove to be the difference.

What will happen to Brown? One can only wait and see as the story seems to be rapidly developing.

