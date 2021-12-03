NFL Fantasy Football: 3 replacements for WR Antonio Brown heading into playoffs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown seemed to have salvaged his NFL career with Tom Brady down south. Brown started 2021 off with 121 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys and then totaled 280 yards and three touchdowns from Week 4 to Week 6.

However, Brown hasn't played since Week 6 due to a nagging ankle injury. The Buccaneers expected Antonio Brown to finally return in Week 14, but the NFL handed down a suspension after it came to their attention that Brown had acquired a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The suspension is for three games, which would allow Antonio Brown to return to the field in Week 16.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Bucs WR Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards have each been suspended without pay for the next three games for misrepresenting their vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocol. They have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. #Bucs WR Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards have each been suspended without pay for the next three games for misrepresenting their vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocol. They have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal.

Brown's fantasy football value has basically gone from being minimal to virtually nothing. Fantasy football playoffs begin around Week 15 and some players had been leaning on Antonio Brown to give them a much-needed boost towards the championship. Here are three replacement wide receivers to target for your fantasy football playoff run if you have Antonio Brown on your roster.

Three replacements for WR Antonio Brown ahead of fantasy football playoffs

Jauan Jennings - San Francisco 49ers

There will be slim pickings this far into the fantasy football season but Jauan Jennings is a trending option. Deebo Samuel's injury allows Jennings to be bumped up as the number two receiver for the San Francisco 49ers. He'll face a porous Seattle defense this week and the rest of the season is favorable. He had 10 fantasy football points last week with 24 receiving yards and a touchdown, but is viewed as a FLEX player in most leagues.

DeVante Parker - Miami Dolphins

David Furones @DavidFurones_ DeVante Parker rep at first practice back from hamstring injury. DeVante Parker rep at first practice back from hamstring injury. https://t.co/nfO4O1OoX0

DeVante Parker has missed the last four games but is ready to come off the IR. He might be available for pick-up since he's been out for so long. Tua Tagovailoa has played better over that span and could use another receiver next to Jaylen Waddle. Parker should be a WR3 for the rest of the season even if he is eased back into the rotation over the next game or two.

Kendrick Bourne - New England Patriots

PFF @PFF Mac Jones 🎯 Kendrick Bourne



Art 🖼

Mac Jones 🎯 Kendrick Bourne Art 🖼 https://t.co/F59EkIrSIo

The New England Patriots are surging at the perfect time to remain playing in January. Kendrick Bourne has been very inconsistent with his performances this season but is still a top-20 receiver in fantasy football. He isn't projected to be anything more than a WR4 for the rest of the season, but neither was Antonio Brown earlier this year. There are several favorable matchups ahead of Bourne, and he could offer at least 12 points in fantasy over the last five games.

