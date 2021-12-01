NFL Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups ft. Alexander Mattison

Fantasy football playoffs begin in just two weeks, with NFL Week 15 marking the first round, and Week 17 containing the finals, at least in most league concepts. That leaves just two weeks for fantasy football lineups to be stacked up and healthy heading into the playoffs, and those on the brink of playoff contention have time for a last-minute rally.

With most trade deadlines finished for the 2021 season, the waiver wire is the only way to bolster your fantasy football roster with quality players.

Week 12 of the NFL saw another series of injuries to top fantasy players, including Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Dalvin Cook and Pat Freiermuth. There are some good waiver wire players who should be available in most standard leagues, and there might be a few worth picking up in deep leagues. Here are the top four players to target from the waiver wire ahead of Week 13 in fantasy football.

NFL Week 13 fantasy football waiver wire players to target

RB Alexander Mattison - Minnesota Vikings

Thanks to Dalvin Cook's injuries earlier in the season, Alexander Mattison is likely already rostered in deep leagues. In standard leagues, Mattison is well-worth being claimed this week.

Dalvin Cook is expected to miss at least two weeks with a shoulder injury, possibly more if the Minnesota Vikings decide to rest him for the playoffs. Alexander Mattison posted 100+ yards in the two games he filled in for an injured Cook. The Vikings play the Detroit Lions in Week 13, which bodes well for Mattison to give you 20+ points in fantasy football.

QB Taysom Hill - New Orleans Saints

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: The #Saints appear poised to make a QB change. Taysom Hill is taking first-team reps this week in practice in preparation to face the #Cowboys . Trevor Siemian is taking No. 2 reps. Sources: The #Saints appear poised to make a QB change. Taysom Hill is taking first-team reps this week in practice in preparation to face the #Cowboys. Trevor Siemian is taking No. 2 reps.

Taysom Hill is expected to start for the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, even though an official decision has not yet been announced. Hill seems to have healed from his mysterious foot injury and has worked with the first-team offense in practice this week.

Last week's starter, Trevor Siemian, worked with the second team after throwing for just 163 yards in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. Siemian is not going to be a quality long-term option for the Saints this season, and Taysom Hill will likely get the start and try to work his versatile magic against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. He's viewed as a low-end QB2 but has major upside with his running ability.

WR Jauan Jennings - San Francisco 49ers

John Chapman @JL_Chapman Jauan Jennings TD number 2!!! Jauan Jennings TD number 2!!! https://t.co/FCWddDPB0A

Deebo Samuel has been a dual-threat for the San Francisco 49ers and a pivotal part to the offense over the last few weeks. Jauan Jennings could end up being the No. 2 receiver for the 49ers against the Seattle Seahawks this week with Samuel sidelined. He had two catches for 24 yards and a score last week and is regaining some trust with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Jennings is a good pickup in deep fantasy football leagues who could be a nice FLEX to help get you to the playoffs.

WR Kendrick Bourne - New England Patriots

Pats Buzz @PatsBuzz What a catch by Kendrick Bourne. 🔥



What a catch by Kendrick Bourne. 🔥 https://t.co/snz7kTj3xJ

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Kendrick Bourne has shown glimpses of his potential throughout the season but has played consistently well over the last three weeks. Bourne has three touchdowns through the last three games and faces a Bills defense that has been shaky lately. Bourne is another deep league option and a solid FLEX player in fantasy football.

Edited by Piyush Bisht