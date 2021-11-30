NFL Fantasy Football: 3 replacements for RB Dalvin Cook

For the third time this season, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is forced to miss time due to an injury, but his recent injury is the most severe and will greatly impact his fantasy football value.

Dalvin Cook missed Week 3 and Week 5 this season but had been on a great run since Week 9, averaging just under 18 fantasy football points through his last four games. The Vikings' season has been helped by Cook's latest success on the field, but now the team has to finish their run to the playoffs without their star runner. Dalvin Cook suffered a torn labrum and dislocated shoulder in Week 12's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

There is no real timetable for when Dalvin Cook might return, but his injury is not seen to be season-ending. Minnesota could end up resting Cook until their playoff run. That way, they'd have a fresh starter in the backfield.

There is no real timetable for when Dalvin Cook might return, but his injury is not seen to be season-ending. Minnesota could end up resting Cook until their playoff run. That way, they'd have a fresh starter in the backfield. For fantasy football owners of Cook, it's a horrible time for him to suffer a long-term injury with the playoffs starting in a few weeks, so here are three last-minute replacements for your fantasy playoff run.

Three replacements for RB Dalvin Cook in fantasy football

Alex Mattison - Minnesota Vikings

Alexander Mattison has started two games in place of Dalvin Cook this season:



Week 3: 26 carries, 112 yards, 6 catches, 59 yards. RB7 with 23.1 fantasy points.



Week 5: 25 carries, 113 yards, 7 catches, 40 yards, TD. RB6 with 26.3 fantasy points.

A quick fix to your fantasy football lineup is Dalvin Cook's backup, Alexander Mattison. Mattison had two 100-yard games when filling in for Cook this season and will look to extend that trend against the Detroit Lions in Week 13. Mattison is already being viewed as a RB1 in fantasy football against Detroit and will likely be a trending player over the next few weeks leading up to the playoffs. He'll have a favorable matchup against Detroit and the Pittsburgh Steelers before a tough stretch to end the season, if Cook is still unavailable.

Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard becomes a waiver target for fantasy football owners.

It's no surprise anymore when you see Christian McCaffrey on the IR list. Chuba Hubbard will get another start for Carolina with six games with over 60 total yards in 2021 when filling in as the main guy. CMC is out for the season, giving Hubbard a chance to make a play at becoming a possible starter for the Panthers in 2022. Carolina is on a bye in Week 13, and then they face the Atlanta Falcons, which should allow Hubbard to have 14+ fantasy football points.

Dontrell Hilliard - Tennessee Titans

Luckily for fantasy football owners of Dalvin Cook, the NFL has had a series of injuries to star running backs and has a surplus of possible replacements on the waiver wire. Dontrell Hilliard led the Titans in Week 12 with 131 rushing yards and a touchdown. Derrick Henry isn't expected back during the regular season, and Hilliard has carved himself a starting role for Week 14 (Titans have a Week 13 bye). The Titans will look to lean on the run game through the rest of the season, and Hilliard looked more explosive than D'Onta Foreman last week.

Edited by Windy Goodloe