Fantasy Football Week 13: 3 replacements for RB Christian McCaffrey

So Christian McCaffrey, your number one overall fantasy pick, is out for the second time this season. It’s a testament to his fantasy value when his absence creates a vacuum for your team and sends ripples throughout the league. Fear not, fantasy managers. If you happen to roster Christian McCaffrey, there are still options for your team other than throwing in the towel.

Unless you’re in last place with two weeks left in the fantasy regular season, then yes, you could throw the towel in. But we encourage cellar-dwelling league owners to play the spoiler and create as much chaos in the playoff seeding as possible. Some people like to watch the fantasy world burn.

3 RB replacements for Christian McCaffrey for Week 13

Assuming your league’s trade deadline has passed or you just have no confidence in getting a trade done, the waiver wire is your only option to replace Christian McCaffrey on your roster. The following are the 3 top options that might still be available in your league.

#1 - Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers

Naturally, with Christian McCaffrey out, the first person to look to replace him in your fantasy lineup is his backup (just remember that the Panthers are on bye this week). RB Chuba Hubbard has not done much when given the opportunity this season. Outside of Week 5 where he carried the rock 24 times for 101 yards, the RB will still be valuable given the opportunity in the Panthers’ backfield. He will be touchdown dependent, and that could be a challenge given the Panthers’ inconsistent offense. Even with QB Cam Newton's potential vulture of goal line carries, Newton's Week 12 struggles might open the door for Hubbard to get those valuable goal line carries.

GOAT James @GOAT__JAMES @FieldYates I knew I kept Chuba Hubbard for a reason @FieldYates I knew I kept Chuba Hubbard for a reason

#2 - Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Although RB Dalvin Cook’s injury status is not official, expect him to be out for, at least, Week 13. Similar to Christian McCaffrey’s unfortunate injury, fantasy managers will now be scrambling for backups who figure to see heavy volume. The Vikings are still in the hunt for the wildcard, so expect Mattison to have plenty of opportunities while Cook is out.

Big Game Bengal @BengalYouTube Alexander Mattison is just Tony Pollard of the north Alexander Mattison is just Tony Pollard of the north

#3 - Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions

RB D’Andre Swift’s injury on Thanksgiving immediately makes Jamaal Williams a priority add. Although the Lions’ offense does not score a lot, Williams should see plenty of rushing and pass-catching work. Even if Swift is not out for a long time, Williams is important because he will carry the workload during the last few weeks of the regular fantasy season when most teams are making a last push for the playoffs.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Windy Goodloe