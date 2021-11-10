Could Vikings RB Dalvin Cook be suspended? 

Since being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2017, Dalvin Cook has been a running back who can seemingly do it all. The Vikings are arguably not the same team without him in the lineup. But after the news came out Tuesday, the Vikings could be looking to a future without Cook.

On Tuesday, ex-girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble filed a lawsuit against Cook for assault, battery, and false imprisonment. She claims Cook left a scar on her face and gave her a concussion in November 2020.

This story is still developing, and more information will come out in the coming days. Although it's early in the process, the question that must be answered is, will Dalvin Cook be suspended?

Could Vikings' star running back Dalvin Cook be suspended?

The NFL's official policy on domestic abuse is as follows. Violations involving assault, battery, domestic violence, or sexual assault will result in a baseline six-game suspension without pay.

Trimble is suing him for battery and assault, both of which fall under that policy. But Cook's legal team has countered Trimble by claiming Cook was the victim of her assault.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Statement from Dalvin Cook attorney, David Valentini, in response to a civil lawsuit filed today by a woman alleging that Cook assaulted her in 2020: Statement from Dalvin Cook attorney, David Valentini, in response to a civil lawsuit filed today by a woman alleging that Cook assaulted her in 2020: https://t.co/d1cOsV3tT7

Since Cook denies the allegations, it's going to be a difficult decision for the NFL. It could even take days for the NFL to make a call. The Vikings reported the incident to the NFL as soon as they heard about it from Cook's legal team. Their statement was:

"We recently received notification from Dalvin Cook's legal representative regarding a situation that occurred between Dalvin and a female acquaintance in November 2020 and led to an ongoing dispute between the parties. Upon learning of this, we immediately notified the NFL. We are in the process of gathering more information and will withhold further comment at this time."

The NFL made an official statement saying they were aware of the matter. But they're currently declining further comment as they try to figure out more information. The NFL said,

"The Vikings notified the league of the matter. We will decline further comment at this time.”

Conversations between Trimble and Cook have leaked online. In the text, Trimble sends pictures of her face with scars and bruises on it.

Rochelle Olson @rochelleolson Text message between Vikings Dalvin Cook and ex girlfriend who filed assault complaint against him from alleged November 2020 incident. Text message between Vikings Dalvin Cook and ex girlfriend who filed assault complaint against him from alleged November 2020 incident. https://t.co/wwjUDoPYRi

The NFL has had a tough season with off-the-field issues. The Trimble lawsuit against Cook is just one of many controversial ones that have loomed over the league.

Dalvin Cook is one of the NFL's most recognizable star players. A story like this stretches farther than just the NFL landscape. Time will tell what the ramifications and fallout are for Cook and Trimble.

